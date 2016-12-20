Story highlights Shocked locals gather at nearby church with flowers, candles

"The people who did this are animals," says one shocked Berliner

Berlin (CNN) Streets that would normally be bustling with shoppers and friends meeting over steaming mugs of mulled wine five days before Christmas are eerily quiet.

The cordoned-off roads are empty of traffic, save for several police vans and the black saloon cars of visiting dignitaries.

Stalls are shuttered and the handful of people wandering about appear shell-shocked, talking in hushed tones of the previous night's horrific events.

It's odd to see the market boarded up and empty when it should be full of life and of people celebrating. Instead of fairy lights, many stalls have red memorial candles used at grave sites on their front counter.

Security services patrol the boarded up Christmas stalls.

The front of one of the closed stalls has been turned into a notice board for messages of condolence and support. "We stand together, we share the grief of victims and their families," a note reads in German and English.

