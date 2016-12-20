Breaking News
BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 20: Rescue workers begin to remove the cab of the lorry the morning after it ploughed through a Christmas market on December 20, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Several people have died while dozens have been injured as police investigate the attack at a market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on the Kurfuerstendamm and whether it is linked to a terrorist plot. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
'Black day for history:' Berliners mourn victims of market attack

Bryony Jones, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

  • Shocked locals gather at nearby church with flowers, candles
  • 'The people who did this are animals,' says one shocked Berliner

Berlin (CNN)Streets that would normally be bustling with shoppers and friends meeting over steaming mugs of mulled wine five days before Christmas are eerily quiet.

The cordoned-off roads are empty of traffic, save for several police vans and the black saloon cars of visiting dignitaries.
Stalls are shuttered and the handful of people wandering about appear shell-shocked, talking in hushed tones of the previous night's horrific events.
Flowers and candles laid near the scene in tribute to the 12 victims
Just hours earlier a truck plowed through the now-deserted Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, in the western part of central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.
As German authorities work to confirm the identity of the attacker, Berliners converged at the nearby Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church to pay their respects to the victims.
'You hear of this happening in France'

&quot;I&#39;m so sad,&quot; said Evita Baumberger, who came to lay a flower at the church.
"I go past here everyday," said Evita Baumberger, who headed to the church to sign its condolence book.
"You hear of this happening in France and other places, but this is the first time it's in my neighborhood. It could have been any one of us.
"Twelve people dead and they were just here having a nice evening with their family. It's shocking."

'With 80 markets in the city, what can they do?'

Alice came to lay flowers at one of the makeshift memorials springing up in the surrounding streets.
"I'm shocked, I'm very concerned. I'm angry, also," said Alice, who preferred not to give her surname.
"I'm here to show my solidarity and compassion for all the people involved.
"Germany has been on alert for potential attacks -- but with 80 Christmas markets in the city, what can they do if one person can come with his car and kill people?"

'It was a black day for human history'

&quot;I wanted to put a rose at the memorial,&quot; said Devid, whose friends were at the market the previous night and escaped without injury.
"Yesterday was a black day for human history, with what happened in Ankara and then here," said Devid from Berlin, who also asked not to give his last name.
"It's just depressing.
"What more can I say? The people who do this are animals."
Security services patrol the boarded up Christmas stalls.
Security services patrol the boarded up Christmas stalls.

CNN's Bryony Jones reported from Berlin, Sheena McKenzie wrote in London