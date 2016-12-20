Story highlights Shocked locals gather at nearby church with flowers, candles

'The people who did this are animals,' says one shocked Berliner

Are you in the area? Did you see what happened? You can WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your experiences and images. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Berlin (CNN) Streets that would normally be bustling with shoppers and friends meeting over steaming mugs of mulled wine five days before Christmas are eerily quiet.

The cordoned-off roads are empty of traffic, save for several police vans and the black saloon cars of visiting dignitaries.

Stalls are shuttered and the handful of people wandering about appear shell-shocked, talking in hushed tones of the previous night's horrific events.

Flowers and candles laid near the scene in tribute to the 12 victims

Just hours earlier a truck plowed through the now-deserted Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, in the western part of central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

As German authorities work to confirm the identity of the attacker, Berliners converged at the nearby Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church to pay their respects to the victims.

Read More