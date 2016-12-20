Are you in the area? Did you see what happened? You can WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your experiences and images. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Berlin (CNN) Berlin police are investigating a "presumed terrorist attack" after a huge truck plowed through a crowd at a Christmas market on Monday night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens in the German capital.

Police said Tuesday that the truck "was steered deliberately into the crowd." It was carrying 25 tons of steel at the time, the vehicle's owner said.

"All police measures to the presumed terrorist attack at #Breitscheidplatz are running at full steam and all necessary precautions are taken," police said in a Twitter post.

Latest developments

Driven from Poland

The truck that devastated the Breitscheidplatz market is owned by a Polish company and appears to have been driven across the border for the attack.

Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said it may have been hijacked as his cousin -- the truck's regular driver -- couldn't have been behind the wheel. It was being used to transport steel.

"My scenario is that they did something to him and hijacked this truck," Zurawski told CNN affiliate TVN 24. He said that his cousin's wife had attempted to phone him multiple times but was unable to get through.

The German capital is around a 90 minute drive from the Polish border.

Policemen stand next to a truck that crashed into a christmas market in Berlin.

Berlin police said a man found dead in the truck following the accident was a Polish citizen. He was not at the wheel during the incident.

Police said another man, apparently the driver, was picked up just over a mile from the scene and is being treated as a suspect.

'It felt like slow motion'

At Breitscheidplatz on Monday evening it was a quintessential German Christmas scene: Trees strung with lights, vendors serving candied fruit and waffles, the smell of gluhwein -- German mulled wine -- wafting through the cold December air.

Shoppers were milling around buying snacks and gifts in the final days before the holiday.

American Shandana Durrani was at the market and had stopped to reply to a text message when the truck rammed into the crowd at around 8 pm.

A Christmas tree lies next to a truck that crashed into a Christmas market at Gedächniskirche church in Berlin.

She was lucky to have stopped, she said, as the truck plowed into the crowd just 20 feet in front of her, sending people "running, scurrying, screaming."

"I heard some popping and thought maybe there was a guy with a gun," she told CNN.

"People just started running and dropping their gluhwein."

She said that the it looked as if the driver had just mounted the curb and lost control, and that the whole thing probably lasted a mere 10 seconds.

"It probably didn't last very long, but it felt like it was in slow motion (as I ) tried to get away from it."

Security concerns

With German officials and the White House suggesting the crash may have been an act of terror, comparisons have been drawn with the attack in Nice, France in July.

Prior to Monday's attack, both the US and UK governments had warned their citizens of potential security threats in Germany.

"There is a high threat from terrorism," according to UK foreign travel advice . "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in public places visited by foreigners."

The US had issued a blanket travel warning for Europe , saying there was "credible information (which) indicates terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks."

German officials had also expressed concerns over security for Christmas markets, which are often frequented by large crowds.

Political repercussions

The driver's motivations have not been confirmed, nor are many details known about his background.

However, this has not stopped some attributing blame.

US President-elect Donald Trump quickly linked the incident to "ISIS and other Islamist terrorists" and "global jihad."

If confirmed as a terrorist attack, Monday's incident could cause further political upheaval for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The German leader has come under criticism over her government's generous acceptance of refugees. Germany has taken in more than 890,000 asylum seekers in the past year, a marked difference to other European nations.

A police officer stands guard at the market after the incident in Berlin on Monday.

But a backlash has been growing, fueled in part by Islamist terror attacks in Germany and across the continent, and the capitalization on those incidents by far-right parties and politicians.

This month, Merkel herself called for the ban on Muslim full-face veils , in a concession to the right, anti-immigrant wing of her Christian Democratic Union party.

"For Chancellor Merkel (Monday's attack) is an absolute nightmare," Dominic Thomas, professor of French at UCLA, told CNN.

"It feeds into the discourse of (far-right party) Alternative fur Deutschland, which has been trying to shape the conversation precisely around these types of events."

David Andelman, author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today", said that many Europeans are coming to fear that traditional democratic values are only giving aid and comfort to terrorists , leading to a swell in support for more authoritarian politics.

"Across Europe, right-wing candidates are positioning themselves against immigration and Islam, defending an ever-tougher stance with every new terrorist assault," he said.