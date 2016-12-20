Breaking News
Policemen stand next to a truck that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, on December 19, 2016 killing at least one person and injuring at least 50 people. Ambulances and police rushed to the scene after the driver drove up the pavement of the market in a central square popular with tourists less than a week before Christmas, in a scene reminiscent of the deadly truck attack in Nice.
Berlin's idyllic Christmas market turned nightmare: Witnesses describe scene

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Story highlights

  • Truck didn't slow down, barreling through crowd at 40mph, says witness
  • Many initially thought vehicle accidentally mounted curb at busy market

(CNN)British tourist Emma Rushton was sitting with friends, soaking up a quintessential German Christmas market scene.

The trees were strung with lights, vendors were serving candied fruit and waffles, and the smell of gluhwein -- German mulled wine -- wafted through the crisp December air.
At around 8:00pm the idyllic setting turned into a nightmare.
    "We heard a loud bang and we started to see to our left that Christmas lights were being torn down," said Rushton, a freelance journalist.
    "Then we started to see the top of an articulated truck, a lorry, just crashing through the stalls and through the people."
    Twelve people were killed and 48 injured after the tractor trailer plowed through the market at Breitscheidplatz, in the western part of central Berlin, on Monday.
    Here's how the event unfolded, according to witnesses.

    A loud bang, then popping sounds

    German authorities are investigating the incident as a terror attack.
      American Shandana Durrani, who moved to Berlin three months ago, was at the market and had stopped to reply to a text message when the truck rammed into the crowd.
      She was lucky to have stopped, she said, as the truck plowed into the crowd just 20 feet in front of her.
      Durrani: "I heard some popping and thought maybe there was a guy with a gun."
      "People just started running and dropping their gluhwein."

      Driver mounted curb

      At first the truck appeared to have taken a wrong turn, plowing through the crowded pedestrian area at around 40 miles per hour, according to Rushton.
        Rushton: "It seemed like the truck just jumped the curb and took a wrong turn and barreled through the crowd."
        Durrani: "It seemed like an accident. The truck looked as if it couldn't stop as it turned onto the street ... as if it jumped the curb and kept sliding through.
        "It probably didn't last very long, but it felt like it was in slow motion (as I) tried to get away from it."

        People running, screaming

        The whole thing probably lasted a mere 10 seconds, Durrani said.
        Durrani: "Everyone went scurrying. So many people (were) hurt ... several stalls were smashed."
        Rushton: "People dropped what they were carrying and ran for cover."

        Victims lying on the ground

        The police arrived and pushed bystanders away, saying "get to safety, get away from here, you don't need to see this," according to Durrani.
        Rushton: "There were people bleeding, there were people lying in the pavement. We saw at least 10 people" injured and lying on the ground.
        Authorities examine a truck that crashed the evening before into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, December 20. At least 12 were killed and 50 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack. German officials told CNN that the man suspected of deliberately ramming the truck into the market is a refugee from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
        Authorities examine a truck that crashed the evening before into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, December 20. At least 12 were killed and 50 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack. German officials told CNN that the man suspected of deliberately ramming the truck into the market is a refugee from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
        Emergency responders tow the truck&#39;s cab away from the crash site at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, says the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
        Emergency responders tow the truck's cab away from the crash site at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, says the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
        An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin.
        An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin.
        A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the truck&#39;s apparently deliberate crash into the market.
        A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the truck's apparently deliberate crash into the market.
        Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
        Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
        A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck&#39;s trailer.
        A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck's trailer.
        Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
        Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
        Emergency responders treat a person who was injured when the truck plowed into the market on Monday, December 19. Victims of the incident have yet to be formally identified.
        Emergency responders treat a person who was injured when the truck plowed into the market on Monday, December 19. Victims of the incident have yet to be formally identified.
        German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
        German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
        Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
        Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
        Police officers stand next to the truck.
        Police officers stand next to the truck.
        Ambulances are seen at Breitscheidplatz where the incident happened in western Berlin.
        Ambulances are seen at Breitscheidplatz where the incident happened in western Berlin.
        Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
        Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
        First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
        First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
        A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
        A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
        Police take someone into custody near the market.
        Police take someone into custody near the market.
        Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
        Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
        An armed police officer stands near the scene.
        An armed police officer stands near the scene.
        Realization sets in

        German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that the incident is being treated as a terror attack, but did not confirm the suspect's identity.
        Rushton: "There's no way it was an accident. I think everybody thought there was a terrorist attack happening."
        Charlotte Golombek was in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel when she posted a picture on Instagram overlooking the aftermath of the scene on Tuesday morning.
        "Words fail me," she said of the cordoned off area, scattered with debris.
        CNN's Alison Daye, Donie O'Sullivan, Darran Simon, Ralph Ellis, Emanuella Grinberg and Angela Dewan contributed to this report.