(CNN) British tourist Emma Rushton was sitting with friends, soaking up a quintessential German Christmas market scene.

The trees were strung with lights, vendors were serving candied fruit and waffles, and the smell of gluhwein -- German mulled wine -- wafted through the crisp December air.

At around 8:00pm the idyllic setting turned into a nightmare.

"We heard a loud bang and we started to see to our left that Christmas lights were being torn down," said Rushton, a freelance journalist.

"Then we started to see the top of an articulated truck, a lorry, just crashing through the stalls and through the people."

