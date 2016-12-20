(CNN) The Associated Press photographer who captured viral images of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov's assassination at an art exhibition in Ankara has recalled the terrifying moment the gunman opened fire.

"The gunshots, at least eight of them, were loud in the pristine art gallery. Pandemonium erupted. People screamed, hid behind columns and under tables and lay on the floor. I was afraid and confused, but found partial cover behind a wall and did my job: taking photographs."

A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas stands over Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, after shooting him at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey on December 19, 2016.

I'm here. Even if I get hit and injured, or killed, I'm a journalist. I have to do my work."

"He was speaking softly and -- from what I could tell -- lovingly about his homeland, stopping occasionally to allow the translator to relay his words in Turkish. I remember thinking how calm and humble he seemed."

'I'm a journalist. I have to do my work'

But in the blink of an eye, the tranquil scene in the gallery was shattered. Gunshots rang out and people scattered as a blind panic hung in the air.

Pepole react after Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, on December 19, 2016.

Ozbilici scrambled to the back of the showroom, finding partial refuge behind a wall. He watched as the gunman walked around the ambassador's body, describing him as "agitated" as he struck several of the photographs on display.

"I was, of course, fearful and knew of the danger if the gunman turned toward me," he wrote on APNews.com . "But I advanced a little and photographed the man as he hectored his desperate, captive audience."

Karlov lies on the ground as a man with a pistol -- later identified as police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas -- gestures at the scene on December 19.

"This is what I was thinking: 'I'm here. Even if I get hit and injured, or killed, I'm a journalist. I have to do my work. I could run away without making any photos ... But I wouldn't have a proper answer if people later ask me: 'Why didn't you take pictures?'"

He added: "I even thought about friends and colleagues who have died while taking photographs in conflict zones over the years."

All the while, Ozbilici continued working, documenting the political assassination from a perspective that would lead news outlets across the globe within hours.

The gunman gestures shortly after Karlov was shot on December 19, 2016.

"As my mind raced, I saw that the man was agitated -- and yet, he was, strangely, in control of himself. He shouted at everyone to stand back. Security guards ordered us to vacate the hall and we left."

It wasn't until Ozbilici began editing his photos that he truly comprehended the premeditation behind the shooter's "calculated" attack.

He wrote: "When I returned to the office to edit my photos, I was shocked to see that the shooter was actually standing behind the ambassador as he spoke. Like a friend, or a bodyguard."

Karlov moments before he was gunned down while speaking at a new photo exhibition in Ankara, Turkey. The gunman is seen at rear on the left.

Hailed as a 'hero'

Within minutes of their release, Ozbilici's photographs spread like wildfire through social networks.

Photographers and journalists the world over praised the AP photographer for his composure in the face of terror.

What bravery AP's @BurhanOzbilici showed to capture those photos. Wire staff very often unsung and very often the heroes of this trade. pic.twitter.com/JYpXbrxIUm — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) December 19, 2016

"What bravery AP's @BurhanOzbilici showed to capture those photos. Wire staff very often unsung and very often the heroes of this trade," wrote Barry Malone , online editor at Al Jazeera English.

Before I die, may I know one-hundredth of @BurhanOzbilici's courage. https://t.co/khFayfxtK1 — Bronwen Dickey (@BronwenDickey) December 19, 2016

Journalist Bronwen Dickey wrote on Twitter : "Before I die, may I know one-hundreth of @BurhanOzbilici's courage."

Awed by the courage of the photographer who captured this terrifying shot https://t.co/7ux2Z5rU8c (Credit: Burhan Ozbilici/AP) pic.twitter.com/1vS475mtJQ — Hiroko Tabuchi (@HirokoTabuchi) December 19, 2016