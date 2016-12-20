Russian ambassador killed in Turkey: What do we know about assassin?

Story highlights Police officer was part of riot squad

Turkish officials probing ties to exiled cleric

(CNN) Smartly-dressed in a dark suit and tie, he blended in with all the other guests at the modern art center in the Turkish capital -- an upscale neighborhood of luxury hotels and embassies.

JUST WATCHED What do we know about the Turkish assassin? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What do we know about the Turkish assassin? 01:26

But Mevlut Mert Altintas, a police officer who killed Russia's ambassador to Turkey, could handle a firearm with ease.

His first of multiple shots was a direct hit, piercing the back of Andrey Karlov as he spoke about the exhibit -- a series of photographs of his homeland.

The ambassador fell to the floor. Altintas circled his body, visibly agitated as he smashed photos hanging on the wall, said Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici, who witnessed the killing and took a chilling series of images.

Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday, December 19. Moments later, he was fatally shot. Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was at the event and watched the assassination unfold. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer The man holds his gun up after shooting Karlov. The attack occurred at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi modern arts center in Ankara. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference that the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer Karlov's body lies on the floor as the gunman stands nearby. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer The gunman gestures near the body of Karlov. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter is heard shouting, "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russia has been instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in its push to retake the eastern sector of Aleppo, which had been held by rebels for nearly four years. Russia is also the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer People cower after Karlov was shot. "Get back! Get back!" the gunman could be heard shouting in Turkish.

Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer The gunman stands near the body of Karlov. "Only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one by one pay for it," he said in the video. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Turkey's Interior Ministry said 22-year-old Altintas had been killed. A police officer for two and a half years, he had been part of the country's riot squad.

Read More