'Scream' movie turns 20 years old

"Scream" became a cult classic after it was released on December 20, 1996. Let's catch up with some of the stars.

Neve Campbell already was beloved for her starring role in the TV series "Party of Five" and was also one of the stars of "The Craft," which also came out in 1996. Since then she has appeared in multiple films and TV shows including "Wild Things" "House of Cards" and "Mad Men."

Actor David Arquette found love on the set of "Scream" when he met costar Courteney Cox whom he later married (the couple divorced in 2013). He has also worked behind the camera as executive producer of Cox's FX series "Dirt" and the game show "Celebrity Name Game."

Courteney Cox appeared in all four "Scream" films and is best known for her roles on the TV shows "Friends" and "Cougar Town." She also directed episodes of "Cougar Town" and co-founded Coquette Productions with Arquette.

Matthew Lillard has continued to act on both the big and small screens and has carved a career for himself as a voice actor. In 2002 he was cast as Shaggy Rogers in the live action version of "Scooby Doo" and has since voiced that character in multiple projects.

Rose McGowan went on to star in The WB supernatural drama "Charmed." She has appeared in multiple TV shows and films such as "Grindhouse" and "Jawbreaker." This summer, she sparked headlines for a guest column she wrote taking a publication to task for criticizing Renee Zellweger's looks.

Like his "Scream" costar Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich starred in "The Craft." In addition to films such as "As Good as It Gets," he has gone on to nab roles in various TV series including "Jericho," "CSI: NY" and "Law & Order:LA."