'Scream' movie turns 20 years old

Story highlights
- "Scream" was released during the holiday season
- The cult classic sparked a lucrative franchise
(CNN)When "Scream" debuted on December 20, 1996, fans were praising Tom Cruise in the newly released sports drama "Jerry Maguire" and excited about MTV's animated show "Beavis and Butt-Head" coming to the big screen with "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America."
The slasher film directed by Wes Craven and starring Neve Campbell, Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox and David Arquette was viewed as a bit of a gamble with it being a horror film released during the family friendly holiday season.
The movie not only found its audience, but also birthed a franchise.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of "Scream," movie site IMDB has gathered a few tidbits about the film.
For instance, Arquette and Cox met on the set in 1995 and fell in love. The couple married in 1999 and had their daughter, Coco, in 2004. They separated in 2010 and divorced in 2013.
Director Craven told animal lover Barrymore stories about animal cruelty to help get her into character. Fans of the film can tell you it worked based on the sobbing performance given by Barrymore during the opening of the film.
