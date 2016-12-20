Breaking News

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:07 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Folk singer Joan Baez, shown here performing in July 2015 in Nyon, Switzerland will be inducted into the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Folk singer Joan Baez, shown here performing in July 2015 in Nyon, Switzerland will be inducted into the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cellists Melvyn Gale and Hugh McDowell, violinist Mik Kaminsky, guitarist and singer Jeff Lynne, drummer Bev Bevan, bassist Kelly Groucutt, and piano player Richard Tandy of "Electric Light Orchestra" will also be inducted. The group is seen here performing in August 1977 in Los Angeles, California.
Cellists Melvyn Gale and Hugh McDowell, violinist Mik Kaminsky, guitarist and singer Jeff Lynne, drummer Bev Bevan, bassist Kelly Groucutt, and piano player Richard Tandy of "Electric Light Orchestra" will also be inducted. The group is seen here performing in August 1977 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Perry and Neal Schon of Journey perform on stage in New York in 1980. The rock band will be inducted into the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Steve Perry and Neal Schon of Journey perform on stage in New York in 1980. The rock band will be inducted into the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam were selected as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam were selected as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was chosen to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after his first time being nominated.
Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was chosen to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after his first time being nominated.
Yes has been a fan favorite for years to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans will get their wish in 2017.
Yes has been a fan favorite for years to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans will get their wish in 2017.
  • Six acts were selected
  • The ceremony will take place in April

(CNN)The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 has been announced.

This year's inductees are Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.
    The group was selected out of 19 nominees.
    All of the inductees were first time nominees with the exception of Yes.
    To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year marked Pearl Jam and Shakur's first shot at eligibility.
    The inductees were selected by more than 900 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. The organization also aggregated fan votes. Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam and Yes won the fan ballot, along with The Cars.
    Nile Rodgers will also be honored with an award for musical excellence.
    The 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place April 7, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
    The ceremony will be aired on HBO. Tickets for the event will go on sale in January.