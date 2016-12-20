Story highlights Six acts were selected

The ceremony will take place in April

(CNN) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 has been announced.

This year's inductees are Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

The group was selected out of 19 nominees.

All of the inductees were first time nominees with the exception of Yes.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year marked Pearl Jam and Shakur's first shot at eligibility.

