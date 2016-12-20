Mark Wahlberg: 'I want people to feel hopeful' after watching 'Patriots Day'

Story highlights Mark Wahlberg was "reluctant" to star in "Patriots Day" because it hit so close to home

Walhberg said he hopes this film brings people together

"Patriots Day" debuts December 21

(CNN) Mark Wahlberg's new movie, "Patriots Day," is about a tragedy, the Boston Marathon bombing. But he's hoping people will leave the theater encouraged.

"I want people to feel hopeful [after watching this film]," Wahlberg told CNN in a recent interview. "And encouraged that, you know, love will always win and we'll come together and be victorious."

The film, directed by Peter Berg, follows the lives of several victims and police officers on the day of the 2013 bombing and the four-day-long manhunt that ensued.

"Every day [on set] was difficult," Wahlberg said. "Telling a two-hour story about an event that took place well over one hundred hours is a difficult thing to do."

