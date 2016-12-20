Story highlights The pair have been dating for years

Robbie is protective of her private life

(CNN) Margot Robbie offered a saucy response to speculation that she's gotten married.

She gave her followers the finger, her ring finger to be exact.

The "Suicide Squad" star posted a photo of her kissing British director Tom Ackerely and flashing her finger sporting her ring.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

The News.Au.Com reported that the 26-year-old Australian actress got married in a secret, private ceremony held in Coorabell, New South Wales.

About 50 guests attended the event, according to the publication.

