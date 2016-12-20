Story highlights
- The pair have been dating for years
- Robbie is protective of her private life
(CNN)Margot Robbie offered a saucy response to speculation that she's gotten married.
She gave her followers the finger, her ring finger to be exact.
The "Suicide Squad" star posted a photo of her kissing British director Tom Ackerely and flashing her finger sporting her ring.
The News.Au.Com reported that the 26-year-old Australian actress got married in a secret, private ceremony held in Coorabell, New South Wales.
About 50 guests attended the event, according to the publication.
The "Wolf of Wall Street" star is well known for keeping her private life just that.
In an interview with Vogue published in May, Robbie said she was "the ultimate single gal" when she met Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the film "Suite Française" where he was the assistant director.
"We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, oh, he would never love me back," she said. "Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him."
But the couple eventually found their way to each other.
"And then it happened, and I was like, of course we're together," she said. "This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."