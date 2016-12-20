Jill Duggar expecting baby No. 2

Story highlights Two Duggar women are expecting their second child next year

Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard in June 2014

(CNN) The extended Duggar family is adding to its brood.

Jill Duggar announced Tuesday that she's expecting her second child with husband Derick Dillard in July.

"We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" the couple said in a statement to People magazine. "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

Jill's sister and "Counting On" co-star Jessa Duggar, who is married to Ben Seewald, is expecting her second child in February.

JUST WATCHED Reality star Josh Duggar: 'I acted inexcusably' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Reality star Josh Duggar: 'I acted inexcusably' 01:00

Read More