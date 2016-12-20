Breaking News

Jill Duggar expecting baby No. 2

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 3:57 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are expecting their second child in July.
Photos: The Duggar family
Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are expecting their second child in July.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July and got married in November, according to People magazine.
Photos: The Duggar family
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July and got married in November, according to People magazine.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
In July 2015, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Meredith Grace. Soon after that, Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Photos: The Duggar family
In July 2015, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Meredith Grace. Soon after that, Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, rides in a buggy with her husband, Ben.
Photos: The Duggar family
Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, rides in a buggy with her husband, Ben.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show &quot;19 Kids and Counting,&quot; visits &quot;Extra&quot; at its New York studios in March 2014.
Photos: The Duggar family
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," visits "Extra" at its New York studios in March 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Photos: The Duggar family
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Photos: The Duggar family
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
Photos: The Duggar family
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
jill duggar derick dillard01 jinger duggar marriagenew duggar baby07 duggar family01 duggar family02 duggar family09 duggar family1O duggar family

Story highlights

  • Two Duggar women are expecting their second child next year
  • Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard in June 2014

(CNN)The extended Duggar family is adding to its brood.

Jill Duggar announced Tuesday that she's expecting her second child with husband Derick Dillard in July.
    "We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" the couple said in a statement to People magazine. "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"
    Related Link: Jinger Duggar gets married
    Jill's sister and "Counting On" co-star Jessa Duggar, who is married to Ben Seewald, is expecting her second child in February.
    Reality star Josh Duggar: &#39;I acted inexcusably&#39;
    Orig Josh Duggar child molestation apology_00003317

      JUST WATCHED

      Reality star Josh Duggar: 'I acted inexcusably'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Reality star Josh Duggar: 'I acted inexcusably' 01:00
    Read More
    The family's long-running TLC reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," was canceled in July 2015 after it was revealed that eldest son Josh Duggar had molested four of his siblings, including Jill and Jessa, while they were growing up.
    The Dillards married in June 2014 and welcomed their son, Israel David, the following April. The couple recently moved back home after doing missionary work for the past year in South America.