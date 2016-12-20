At least 29 killed in Mexico fireworks blast; 72 injured

Story highlights At least 29 killed in fireworks explosion in Tultepec, officials say

72 injured in the blast

(CNN) Explosions ripped through a fireworks market north of Mexico City on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people and sending columns of smoke into the sky.

Seventy-two people were injured, said Eruviel Avila, governor of the State of Mexico.

Three minors are expected to be transferred to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, for treatment of extreme burns after the blast in Tultepec, about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City.

Video captured flashes of fire and what appeared to be fireworks exploding. A witness told CNN that people ran for their lives. The death toll climbed throughout the evening.

The cause was not immediately known.

