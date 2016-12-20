Breaking News

At least 29 killed in Mexico fireworks blast; 72 injured

By Nelson Quinones and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 11:05 PM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Story highlights

  • At least 29 killed in fireworks explosion in Tultepec, officials say
  • 72 injured in the blast

(CNN)Explosions ripped through a fireworks market north of Mexico City on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people and sending columns of smoke into the sky.

Seventy-two people were injured, said Eruviel Avila, governor of the State of Mexico.
    Three minors are expected to be transferred to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, for treatment of extreme burns after the blast in Tultepec, about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City.
    Video captured flashes of fire and what appeared to be fireworks exploding. A witness told CNN that people ran for their lives. The death toll climbed throughout the evening.
    The cause was not immediately known.
    Jose Luis Tolentino said he was in traffic and heard loud noises. Some of the people who tried to get away tripped in the frantic dash, he said.
    Complete devastation at the scene of a fireworks explosion at a market in Tultepec, Mexico. Authorities say that dozens are dead and injured.
    Complete devastation at the scene of a fireworks explosion at a market in Tultepec, Mexico. Authorities say that dozens are dead and injured.
    Scenes of destruction are what remain from the fireworks explosion that took place in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 20. People are left to search and make sense of the damage after dozens have been confirmed dead.
    Scenes of destruction are what remain from the fireworks explosion that took place in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 20. People are left to search and make sense of the damage after dozens have been confirmed dead.
    Rescue workers try to grapple with the embers and destruction left behind from a fireworks explosion at a market in Tultepec, Mexico.
    Rescue workers try to grapple with the embers and destruction left behind from a fireworks explosion at a market in Tultepec, Mexico.
    Firefighters comb through the destruction left behind after a powerful fireworks blast rocked a market in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 20.
    Firefighters comb through the destruction left behind after a powerful fireworks blast rocked a market in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 20.
    Dozens are dead and injured after a fireworks explosion in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 20. Soldiers and locals are working to grapple with the widespread devastation, which left copious amounts of smoke hovering above Mexico City.
    Dozens are dead and injured after a fireworks explosion in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 20. Soldiers and locals are working to grapple with the widespread devastation, which left copious amounts of smoke hovering above Mexico City.
    Survivors navigate the rubble left behind after the fireworks blast in Tultepec, Mexico.
    Survivors navigate the rubble left behind after the fireworks blast in Tultepec, Mexico.
    Firefighters confront the chaos left behind by the fireworks blast in Tultepec, Mexico, which left dozens dead or wounded.
    Firefighters confront the chaos left behind by the fireworks blast in Tultepec, Mexico, which left dozens dead or wounded.
    A horrifying scene: A fireworks explosion at a market in Tultepec, Mexico, has left destruction and anguish in its wake.
    A horrifying scene: A fireworks explosion at a market in Tultepec, Mexico, has left destruction and anguish in its wake.
    Tolentino said the fireworks market is the size of a soccer stadium.
    Pyrotechnics are a major industry in Tultepec. In 2005, a large explosion took place at the same fireworks market. That blast injured many people and caused enormous damage.
    Emergency responders were at the charred scene and assessing the damage Tuesday, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.
    Photos from Red Cross Mexico showed the devastation and paramedics on the scene.

    CNN's Nelson Quinones and Darran Simon reported from Atlanta. CNN's Daniela Patino, Angela Barajas and Deborah Bloom contributed to this report.