Blast at Mexico fireworks market injures dozens

By Nelson Quinones, CNN

Updated 6:22 PM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

    Explosion at fireworks market injures dozens

Story highlights

  • At least 60 people are injured in fireworks explosion in Tultepec, near Mexico City, officials say
  • Pyrotechnics are a major industry in the area of the explosion

(CNN)An explosion Tuesday at a large fireworks market near Mexico City injured at least 60 people, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.

The explosion took place in Tultepec, about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City, where pyrotechnics are a major industry. Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Puente said.
