Deadly explosion at fireworks market

Fireworks explode from the San Pablito market in Tultepec, Mexico, on Tuesday, December 20. Authorities say dozens were killed in blasts at the market, which was especially busy with people buying fireworks for the holidays.
A fireman holds a fire extinguisher as he and volunteers work to put out embers from the blast.
Relatives react near the body of a victim killed in the explosion.
A man throws water over burning debris.
Rescuers and local volunteers search the debris for victims.
A man works to extinguish the smoldering remains of the market.
Rescuers and survivors gather amid the destroyed market.
Soldiers and emergency responders investigate the ruins of the market.
A firefighter rests on the back of a truck.
A powerful fireworks explosion rocked a market in Tultepec, Mexico, killing and injuring dozens.