Bolivia: Human error caused crash that killed soccer team

Story highlights Bolivian official: Pilot and the airline are responsible for fatal crash last month

Actions have been taken against government workers who may have shirked duties, officials say

(CNN) Human error caused a November 28 plane crash that killed 71 people, including members of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, the Bolivian government said Tuesday.

LaMia Flight 2933 was flying from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, to Medellin, Columbia, when it crashed into a hillside near Medellin.

Bolivian Minister of Public Works Milton Claros told reporters: "After investigations we have concluded that the pilot of the plane and the airline LaMia are responsible for the crash."

He said actions have been taken against government workers who may have shirked their duties. Legal measures will be taken against the airline and government employees, Claros said.

The airline had no immediate public response.

