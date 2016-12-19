Breaking News

Winter weather: Rest of December won't be so cold

By Judson Jones and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 7:30 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Mangled vehicles rest on the northbound Interstate 95 shoulder at the Washington Boulevard exit after a series of crashes that shut down I-95 in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, December 17. A storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing many commuters to abandon their cars. The majority of the country had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/18/weather/weather-winter-cold/index.html&quot;&gt;freezing temperatures over the weekend,&lt;/a&gt; and many Northern states got a blanket of snow.
Mangled vehicles rest on the northbound Interstate 95 shoulder at the Washington Boulevard exit after a series of crashes that shut down I-95 in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, December 17. A storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing many commuters to abandon their cars. The majority of the country had freezing temperatures over the weekend, and many Northern states got a blanket of snow.
People walk through the snow along a Brooklyn street on December 17.
People walk through the snow along a Brooklyn street on December 17.
A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall December 17 in Lodi, New Jersey.
A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall December 17 in Lodi, New Jersey.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, December 15.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, December 15.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise on December 15 in Chicago.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise on December 15 in Chicago.
Motorists wait December 15 as crews remove a tractor-trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Motorists wait December 15 as crews remove a tractor-trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs through fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs through fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls on Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls on Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.
Story highlights

  • The low hit minus 20 in Minneapolis -- so cold that the city's annual winter festival was closed for the day.
  • But expected Christmas Day highs will be warmer: 60 in Atlanta, 47 in New York, 62 in Dallas, 64 in Los Angeles

(CNN)America, you can take off that extra scarf soon.

After shivering through a brutally cold December, two-thirds of the United States will feel temperatures rise above normal this week.
    For people in many states, the warming can't come soon enough. Monday was still chilly, with almost everyone east of the Mississippi 10 to 20 degrees below their normal high temperature for the afternoon.
    Oklahoma City was expected to see a high temperature of 15 on Monday -- 9 degrees colder than Anchorage, Alaska's forecast high of 24.
    But that's nothing compared to Sunday, when it was so cold people even noticed in places where bundling up is a winter way of life.
    Read More
    In Chicago, fans and players alike endured the sixth-coldest NFL game ever, with the kickoff temp reaching only 11 degrees. It was minus 4 with windchill taken into account. (For context, the coldest NFL game ever was the December 31, 1967, Packers-Cowboys playoff contest in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when it was minus 13 degrees.)
    In the Dakotas on Sunday, the low temperature was minus 37 in Aberdeen, South Dakota and minus 31 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Charlyne Kemmesat, manager of Boneshaker Coffee Company in Bismarck, said it was so cold her hot beverage business actually slowed down.
    Weather and traffic resources

    These federal government resources have maps you can use to check weather conditions, flight delays, traffic and road closures in your area:

    Weather

    www.weather.gov

    Flight delays

    www.fly.faa.gov/flyfaa/usmap.jsp

    Traffic and road closures

    www.fhwa.dot.gov/trafficinfo

    "I see people less aggressive to be out," she said.
    The low hit minus 20 in Minneapolis -- so cold that Holidazzle, the city's annual winter festival, was closed for the day. That only happens every few years, said Leah Wong, vice president of events and marketing for the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "Minnesotans," she said, "are hardy people."
    In Seattle, they're still thawing out from a record low temperature of 24 on Saturday.
    The Pacific Northwest got socked with unusually cold weather in December, with Portland experiencing an early snowfall, and it may not be over. The National Weather Service says an approaching low-pressure system will produce another round of rain and snow this week.
    The good news: Warmer air is on the way. By Wednesday, the day when winter officially starts at 5:44 a.m. ET, two-thirds of the United States will be basking in warmer temperatures.
    This trend will continue right through Christmas Day, with many places expected to be 30 to 40 degrees warmer than Sunday.
    The National Weather Service predicts these Christmas Day highs: 60 in Atlanta, 47 in New York City, 50 in Washington, DC, 62 in Dallas and 64 in Los Angeles. Miami will suffer through 79 degrees.
    But the Plains states may end up with snow and severe storms for Christmas. Minneapolis will deal with a high temperature of 18 degrees, Bismarck 14. The snow-rain line will be further north, meaning places that were in a deep freeze this past weekend, like Chicago, might see rain instead of snow.
    In case you're wondering, yes, it has been a lot colder than a year ago. December 2015 was the warmest December on record for the Lower 48.