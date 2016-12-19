Winter weather: Rest of December won't be so cold

Story highlights The low hit minus 20 in Minneapolis -- so cold that the city's annual winter festival was closed for the day.

But expected Christmas Day highs will be warmer: 60 in Atlanta, 47 in New York, 62 in Dallas, 64 in Los Angeles

(CNN) America, you can take off that extra scarf soon.

After shivering through a brutally cold December, two-thirds of the United States will feel temperatures rise above normal this week.

For people in many states, the warming can't come soon enough. Monday was still chilly, with almost everyone east of the Mississippi 10 to 20 degrees below their normal high temperature for the afternoon.

Oklahoma City was expected to see a high temperature of 15 on Monday -- 9 degrees colder than Anchorage, Alaska's forecast high of 24.

But that's nothing compared to Sunday, when it was so cold people even noticed in places where bundling up is a winter way of life.

Read More