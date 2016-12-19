Teen rides the wild surf 2,000 straight days

Story highlights Orange County high school senior loves surfing so much she's gone out every day for years

She has kept the streak alive during vacations, by surfing in Hawaii, Nicaragua and Mexico

San Onofre, California (CNN) Meg Roh defies many modern-day adult complaints that teens are difficult and unpredictable.

The high school senior from Orange County, California, is as constant as the tides, on a golden streak of surfing 2,000 days in a row.

"I started surfing (the streak) on June 1, 2011, as a way to practice and get better for an upcoming surf contest," the 18-year old said.

"And I did not end up winning the contest, but I ended up surfing every day just to practice and be happy."

The 18-year-old has surfed 2,000 days in a row.

The surfing euphoria has ensued every day since the then 12-year-old with braces embarked on the journey from San Onofre State Beach, now her usual surf spot.

