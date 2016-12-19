Kentucky barn fire kills 23 thoroughbred horses

Story highlights Cause of the fire is still unknown, although some suspect lightning

Owner of the barn says he was able to save 13 horses

(CNN) A fire at an equine center in Lexington, Kentucky, has left 23 thoroughbred horses dead, including a racehorse that had recently won a $100,000 stakes race and another that had been scheduled to race Monday, according to the property's owner.

Owner Eric Reed said he and two colleagues were able to save 13 horses from the fire, which engulfed a barn early Sunday morning.

Most of the 36 horses in the barn at Mercury Equine Center were yearlings, meaning they were in their second year. The center has three barns total and more than 100 horses.

The barn had already collapsed when firefighters arrived, according to Reed. He also said it took fire crews more than 30 minutes to arrive.

"While we were waiting, we were in the barn, running in the flames and smoke, saving horses," Reed told CNN. "I think we would have saved a lot more horses if they'd gotten there in a more timely manner."

Now the sun is up, you can get a look at this devastating damage from Mercury Equine Farms. Workers say many horses have died. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/0F5BOs55Hf — Bonnie Campo (@bonniecampo) December 18, 2016

