Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) Today's the day for the Electoral College, and China is playing hard-to-get with a certain drone of ours. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. China

2. Electoral college

The 538 members of the electoral college will cast their votes today, making Donald Trump's presidential win official. There's one more stop on the road to the Inauguration, and that comes when Congress officially counts the votes on January 6th.

3. Russia hacks

4. Aleppo

The evacuation of Aleppo residents is back on after two buses that were supposed to carry evacuees to safety were set ablaze this weekend. So far, more than 3,500 people have been evacuated, and the UN Security Council is set to vote on Monday on a resolution to monitor evacuations.

5. Apple

Apple and Ireland are taking on the EU in a case of taxation and national sovereignty . The EU has ordered Ireland to recover €13 billion in back taxes from Apple after ruling the country had helped the tech giant artificially lower its tax bill for years. Ireland isn't keen because they say the ruling infringes upon their national laws. Apple says they're being unfairly singled out because they're a big-name company.

Breakfast Browse

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Woman finds deadly snake wrapped up like tinsel in her Christmas tree

Zsa Zsa Gabor has died at 99

GA officer fired for flying Confederate flag is now suing

The Pope turned 80 this weekend

Police tried to free a woman frozen to death in a car...

And finally ...

Who wants to see a cool dog video?