NBA players, media to join fans in voting for 2017 All-Star Game

Story highlights Fan vote will account for 50%

Players and basketball media 25% each

(CNN) Would LeBron James ever vote for himself to start in an NBA All-Star Game? Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar will soon have the opportunity to do just that if he pleases.

For the first time, NBA players and basketball media will join fans in voting for the starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Monday.

Previously, only fans voted for the starters for the Eastern and Western Conference teams. This time, the fan vote will make up 50% while the current players and a panel of basketball media will count as 25% each.

JUST WATCHED Steve Nash's love of two games: Hoops and football Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Steve Nash's love of two games: Hoops and football 03:25

JUST WATCHED Craig Sager dies after battle with leukemia Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Craig Sager dies after battle with leukemia 02:44

"Players and media will be able to complete one full ballot, featuring three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern and Western Conference," the NBA said in a press release. "Players may vote for their teammates or themselves."

Voting for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game begins at 11 a.m. ET on Christmas Day. Fans can submit one full ballot each day through NBA.com , the NBA App, Twitter, Facebook and Google search, as well as via Sina Weibo and Tencent Microblogs in China.

Read More