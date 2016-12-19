Story highlights Elliott jumped into the kettle after setting the Cowboys' single-season record for rookie rushing touchdowns

He still will donate to the Salvation Army even though he won't be fined

(CNN) Ezekiel Elliott saw the huge red Salvation Army kettle during warmups. Then he got an idea.

It was Sunday night in Arlington, Texas, and the Dallas Cowboys were hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elliott, the Cowboys' rookie running back, has been a star for Dallas this season, helping lead the team to a playoff berth and a tie for the best record in the NFL.

So when Elliott scored on a touchdown run from 2 yards out, setting a Cowboys' single-season record for rookie rushing touchdowns with 13, he decided to celebrate in a creative way. He jumped into the nearby kettle, playfully ducking down inside.

"That bucket is just sitting right there by the end zone," Elliott said to reporters after the game. "So it's only right someone jumps in it."

The Salvation Army played along, tweeting out a request: "Zeke made an important contribution for @dallascowboys tonight. Can you contribute to the millions in need?"

Read More