Story highlights UK cycling mystery solved

Mystery package delivered to Bradley Wiggins was Fluimucil

British cycling and Team Sky under scrutiny for use of therapeutic use exemptions

(CNN) After months of speculation and more than three hours of questions in Britain's Parliament Monday, it would appear that one of UK cycling's biggest mysteries has been solved.

Dave Brailsford, the principal of Team Sky and former head of British Cycling has told Members of Parliament (MPs) that the mystery package delivered to cyclist Bradley Wiggins in an event prior to the 2011 Tour de France was Fluimucil.

Brailsford revealed to MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport committee that he was told what was in the package by Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman.

The unrestricted drug is a decongestant used to loosen thick mucus. "Dr. Freeman told me it was Fluimucil for a nebuliser," Brailsford said.

Nobody from Team Sky or British Cycling has ever revealed what was in the package prior to Monday's committee.

Read More