Duckworth cautions Trump: 'We're not a military junta'

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) Donald Trump's decision to fill key Cabinet and White House positions with recently retired military generals threatens the tradition of civilian leadership of the military and government, says retired Army combat veteran and incoming Senator Tammy Duckworth.

"It's a real danger," Duckworth told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, when asked about Trump's decision to name several retired military generals to key posts.

"We're the greatest nation on the face of the Earth, and the greatest democracy, because we're not a military junta," Duckworth said. "So we shouldn't be starting on that slippery slope towards it."

Duckworth, a congresswoman from Illinois who retired from the Army Reserves in 2014 with the rank of lieutenant colonel, said that concern led her to oppose a recent measure intended to clear the way for Trump's nomination of retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of defense.

The measure, tacked on to a critical spending bill by Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama earlier this month, eased a longstanding requirement that ex-military personnel be out of uniform for seven years before leading the Defense Department. Mattis retired in 2013.

