Obama grants clemency to 231 individuals, largest single day act

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama on Monday granted clemency to 231 individuals, the largest single day act of his presidency and totaling 1,324 total while in office.

Obama granted 153 commutations, bringing the total number of commutations while he's been in office to 1,176, including 395 life sentences.

A majority of the commutations involved drug related charges.

Obama also granted pardons to 78 individuals, doubling his previous number of pardons for a total of 148.

White House Counsel Neil Eggleston said Monday that he expects Obama will issue even more grants of commutations and pardons before leaving office.

