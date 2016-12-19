Trump said in 2014 that Russian hacking was a 'big problem'

Story highlights
- "No, I think he's 100% right, it's a big problem, and we have that problem also with Russian," Trump said in 2014.
- Trump continues to cast doubt that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
(CNN)President-elect Donald Trump continues to question whether Russia was behind the hacks during the 2016 presidential campaign. Just two years ago, however, Trump said he was very aware of Russia's hacking, calling it out -- along with China -- as a "big problem."
In an interview with Fox News Sunday earlier this month, Trump questioned the CIA's assessment that Russia played a role in the election, calling it "ridiculous" and saying, "It's just another excuse. I don't believe it."
On Fox News in 2014, however, Trump was quick to agree with a similar assessment by FBI director James Comey about hacking by China, and also raised the threat from Russia.
"I think that's great, I think what he said is fantastic," Trump said, referring to comments Comey had made on "60 Minutes."
"I've been talking about China for a long time," Trump added. "You know, they put on the front like, we're your friend and everything, and in the meantime the cash comes out of your back pocket. It's disgraceful what's going on with China generally. No, I think he's 100% right, it's a big problem, and we have that problem also with Russia. You saw that over the weekend. Russia's doing the same thing."
A report that month, as Trump noted, said hackers with ties to the Russian government had targeted NATO and the Ukrainian government.
"The problem with the Internet and frankly computerization is that there's always some genius that can figure it out," continued Trump. "I mean let's face it. You know, the old ways, when Gen. MacArthur would hand a valise or an envelope with somebody with a written word and that was the attack. This is a different world today. You say things on the Internet, you say things over a computer and people are going to find out what you're saying it's very dangerous and very bad in many ways."
A Trump transition team spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump has repeatedly called into question whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help him win.
Trump again tweeted about the hacking last week, writing, "If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?"
"Personally, it could be Russia. It -- I don't really think it is. But who knows? I don't know either. They don't know and I don't know."
