Trump said in 2014 that Russian hacking was a 'big problem'

Trump continues to cast doubt that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump continues to question whether Russia was behind the hacks during the 2016 presidential campaign. Just two years ago, however, Trump said he was very aware of Russia's hacking, calling it out -- along with China -- as a "big problem."

In an interview with Fox News Sunday earlier this month, Trump questioned the CIA's assessment that Russia played a role in the election, calling it "ridiculous" and saying, "It's just another excuse. I don't believe it."

On Fox News in 2014, however, Trump was quick to agree with a similar assessment by FBI director James Comey about hacking by China, and also raised the threat from Russia.

"I think that's great, I think what he said is fantastic," Trump said, referring to comments Comey had made on "60 Minutes."

"I've been talking about China for a long time," Trump added. "You know, they put on the front like, we're your friend and everything, and in the meantime the cash comes out of your back pocket. It's disgraceful what's going on with China generally. No, I think he's 100% right, it's a big problem, and we have that problem also with Russia. You saw that over the weekend. Russia's doing the same thing."

