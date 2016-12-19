Story highlights The President-elect won 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232.

Mass defections of electors would be extremely unlikely

(CNN) The real voting for the White House is now underway.

At 10 a.m. Monday, members of the Electoral College began casting their ballots in state capitals across the nation to make Donald Trump's victory official. By noon, 11 states had voted, with no surprises.

The 538 men and women will be voting primarily in accordance with the results from November in their state. The electors, chosen by state parties of the candidate who carried each state, will convene in all 50 state capitals and the District of Columbia.

When all the votes were counted from November, the President-elect won 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232. It is expected that Trump will reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House some time this afternoon.

While electors are technically chosen to independently cast their ballots for president, both precedent and, in most cases, state laws require them to abide by the people's vote in each state.

