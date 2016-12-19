Breaking News

New GOP resistance in push to create Senate committee on Russia

By Manu Raju and Ted Barrett, CNN

Updated 10:34 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ru russia hacking chance pkg _00004705
ru russia hacking chance pkg _00004705

    JUST WATCHED

    CIA: FBI agrees on Russian hacking intentions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CIA: FBI agrees on Russian hacking intentions 03:23

(CNN)Top Republicans and Democrats are quietly maneuvering to force a vote on the Senate floor establishing a new committee to investigate the Russian cyberattacks on the US political system, a move that could put GOP leaders who oppose the idea in an awkward spot just as Donald Trump comes into power.

But in a sign of the hurdles ahead for the proponents of the new panel, two key swing votes -- Republican Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine -- are pushing back on the bipartisan efforts to create the committee.
"The Senate Intelligence Committee (along with the Intelligence Committee in the House) is best positioned to continue our investigations into the increasingly brazen and aggressive cyberwarfare emanating from Russia and China," Collins told CNN in an email Monday.
    "We don't need to set up a special committee to do what we (can do) through regular order," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday night on KET in Kentucky.
    The procedural fight is significant because the creation of a select committee could raise the public visibility over the Russian involvement in the 2016 elections -- an issue that Trump has repeatedly downplayed.
    Trump said in 2014 that Russian hacking was a &#39;big problem&#39;
    Trump used to think Russian hacking was a 'big problem'
    Read More
    The effort could play out on the Senate floor in the opening days of the new Congress. Under one proposal being actively discussed, senior senators may try to insert language to create the panel into the organizing resolution for the new Senate, several sources said. If not, the proponents of the committee may insist on a vote in the full Senate on a stand-alone proposal, something that would require 60 votes to overcome any filibuster attempt.
    Proponents of the measure are confident that support will grow for the panel as the public learns more about Russia's apparent involvement to meddle in the elections, something many view as a direct attack on the United States. A number of Republicans seem open to the idea of creating a panel, sources told CNN, even as McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, are resistant to the idea.
    Advocates for the Select Committee on Cyber say it's needed because the complex issues related to cyberattacks cross the jurisdictions of at least five Senate committees, arguing the best way to understand the problem and find solutions is to bring top senators from each of those committees onto one panel with a clear, if temporary, mandate.
    Hacking investigation battle heats up
    Russian hacking investigation battle heats up
    "Cyber is the rare kind of all-encompassing challenge for which the Congress's jurisdictional boundaries are an impediment to sufficient oversight and legislative action," said a letter Sunday to McConnell from Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, incoming Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on Armed Services.
    The proposal could be tricky for McConnell and Ryan, who both are sharp critics of Russia but now will have to work closely with a new president who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and dismissed allegations of Russian hacking. The two leaders say they want existing oversight committees -- spearheaded by the intelligence panels in each chamber -- to examine the issue and possibly propose reforms through legislation or by other means.
    Flake, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, seems to be breaking with McCain, a fellow Arizona Republican.
    "Sen. Flake believes that the Senate's standing committees are capable of handling the investigation," said Flake spokesman Jason Samuels.
    Collins, the moderate Maine Republican, added: "If we were to create a cyber select committee, it would be months before the committee could even begin its investigation," pointing to the need to hire staff who need to undergo extensive background checks to get security clearances.
    "The Senate Intelligence Committee, however, is already staffed with experts and is continuing its investigation," she said.
    The week in politics
    Photos: The week in politics
    President-elect Donald Trump looks on during an event on Friday, December 9, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country.
    Photos: The week in politics
    President-elect Donald Trump looks on during an event on Friday, December 9, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    Military veterans huddle together to hold a US flag during a march outside the Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Monday, December 5. Veterans from the group &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/us/veterans-stand-for-standing-rock-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Veterans for Standing Rock&quot;&lt;/a&gt; arrived at the freezing Dakota Access Pipeline protest site &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/04/us/dakota-access-pipeline-protests-veterans/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the day before&lt;/a&gt; in support of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. The Army Corps of Engineers has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/04/politics/dakota-access-pipeline/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;denied the current route for the Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt;, a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Military veterans huddle together to hold a US flag during a march outside the Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Monday, December 5. Veterans from the group "Veterans for Standing Rock" arrived at the freezing Dakota Access Pipeline protest site the day before in support of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. The Army Corps of Engineers has denied the current route for the Dakota Access Pipeline, a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Edgar Maddison Welch surrenders to police in Washington on Sunday, December 4. Welch was arrested with an assault rifle at a pizzeria. The 28-year-old from Salisbury, North Carolina, told police he went to the pizzeria &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/04/politics/gun-incident-fake-news/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to investigate &quot;pizzagate,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; a fictitious online conspiracy theory.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Edgar Maddison Welch surrenders to police in Washington on Sunday, December 4. Welch was arrested with an assault rifle at a pizzeria. The 28-year-old from Salisbury, North Carolina, told police he went to the pizzeria to investigate "pizzagate," a fictitious online conspiracy theory.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    People cheer as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a &quot;USA Thank You&quot; tour event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6.
    Photos: The week in politics
    People cheer as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a "USA Thank You" tour event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison speaks during a rally about jobs and workers&#39; rights in Washington on Wednesday, December 7. Ellison -- the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/11/politics/keith-ellison-democratic-national-committee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first Muslim-American elected to Congress&lt;/a&gt; and one of two Muslims currently serving -- said Wednesday he will resign his position in Congress should he win the election to become &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/keith-ellison-dnc-chair/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;chair of the Democratic National Committee&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison speaks during a rally about jobs and workers' rights in Washington on Wednesday, December 7. Ellison -- the first Muslim-American elected to Congress and one of two Muslims currently serving -- said Wednesday he will resign his position in Congress should he win the election to become chair of the Democratic National Committee.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Law enforcement stand guard as the plane of President-elect Donald Trump departs an airport in New York on Thursday, December 8. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/06/news/companies/trump-air-force-one-boeing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump said in a tweet&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, December 6, that he wants to cancel the Boeing 747 Air Force One jet that&#39;s being built for &quot;future presidents&quot; because it costs more than $4 billion.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Law enforcement stand guard as the plane of President-elect Donald Trump departs an airport in New York on Thursday, December 8. Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday, December 6, that he wants to cancel the Boeing 747 Air Force One jet that's being built for "future presidents" because it costs more than $4 billion.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Max Schill -- a boy who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Noonan syndrome -- watches as House Speaker Paul Ryan signs the 21st Century Cures Act at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, December 8. The bill, which passed 392-26, provides funding for cancer research, opioid abuse prevention and mental health treatment and aims to ease requirements of the FDA to expedite drug approvals.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Max Schill -- a boy who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Noonan syndrome -- watches as House Speaker Paul Ryan signs the 21st Century Cures Act at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, December 8. The bill, which passed 392-26, provides funding for cancer research, opioid abuse prevention and mental health treatment and aims to ease requirements of the FDA to expedite drug approvals.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Boston-area students sit on the floor after being blocked from entering the governor&#39;s office at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Monday, December 5. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.necn.com/news/new-england/Boston-Students-Plan-Walk-Out-to-Protest-Trump-404725155.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to a local news outlet&lt;/a&gt;, students were demanding that their state leaders stand up to some of the proposed policies and statements President-elect Trump has made.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Boston-area students sit on the floor after being blocked from entering the governor's office at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Monday, December 5. According to a local news outlet, students were demanding that their state leaders stand up to some of the proposed policies and statements President-elect Trump has made.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    President Barack Obama delivers a speech on US counterterrorism policy at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, December 6. On Friday, December 9, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/09/politics/obama-orders-review-into-russian-hacking-of-2016-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Obama ordered a full review&lt;/a&gt; into US elections hacking by the Russians, dating back to 2008.
    Photos: The week in politics
    President Barack Obama delivers a speech on US counterterrorism policy at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, December 6. On Friday, December 9, Obama ordered a full review into US elections hacking by the Russians, dating back to 2008.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    Flags at the US Capitol are lowered to half-staff in honor of former astronaut and longtime US Sen. John Glenn in Washington on Thursday, December 8. Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/john-glenn-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Thursday&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 95. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/us/gallery/john-glenn/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Glenn: Ex-astronaut, US senator dies at 95&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Flags at the US Capitol are lowered to half-staff in honor of former astronaut and longtime US Sen. John Glenn in Washington on Thursday, December 8. Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died Thursday at the age of 95. John Glenn: Ex-astronaut, US senator dies at 95.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who helped found the so-called alt-right movement, points to a demonstrator carrying a sign as he speaks at Texas A&amp;amp;M University in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday, December 6. Spencer, whose appearance &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/06/politics/richard-spencer-texas-am/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drew wide protests&lt;/a&gt;, was invited to speak by Texas A&amp;amp;M alum Preston Wiginton, not by the university.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who helped found the so-called alt-right movement, points to a demonstrator carrying a sign as he speaks at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday, December 6. Spencer, whose appearance drew wide protests, was invited to speak by Texas A&M alum Preston Wiginton, not by the university.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Former US Vice President Al Gore arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, December 5. Gore, one of the most vocal advocates of fighting climate change, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/politics/ivanka-trump-al-gore-climate-change/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;met with President-elect Donald Trump&lt;/a&gt; and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. &quot;I had a lengthy and very productive session with the President-elect,&quot; Gore said, according to a pool report. &quot;It was a sincere search for areas of common ground.&quot;
    Photos: The week in politics
    Former US Vice President Al Gore arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, December 5. Gore, one of the most vocal advocates of fighting climate change, met with President-elect Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. "I had a lengthy and very productive session with the President-elect," Gore said, according to a pool report. "It was a sincere search for areas of common ground."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    First lady Michelle Obama helps sort donated toys during the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Washington on Wednesday, December 7. The program&#39;s mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and deliver them to less fortunate children throughout the United States during the holiday season.
    Photos: The week in politics
    First lady Michelle Obama helps sort donated toys during the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Washington on Wednesday, December 7. The program's mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and deliver them to less fortunate children throughout the United States during the holiday season.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein raises her fist after speaking at a news conference across the street from Trump Tower in New York on Monday, December 5. Stein, who has called for election vote recounts in three states -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- saw her efforts halted Thursday, December 8, when a federal judge ordered Michigan&#39;s Board of Elections to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/politics/michigan-election-recount/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stop the state&#39;s electoral recount&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein raises her fist after speaking at a news conference across the street from Trump Tower in New York on Monday, December 5. Stein, who has called for election vote recounts in three states -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- saw her efforts halted Thursday, December 8, when a federal judge ordered Michigan's Board of Elections to stop the state's electoral recount.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    Vice President Joe Biden, right, sits with host Stephen Colbert during a &quot;Family Meeting&quot; sketch on &quot;The Late Show&quot; in New York on Tuesday, December 6. Biden continued to tease a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/joe-biden-colbert-interview-2020-buzz/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;possible presidential bid in 2020&lt;/a&gt;, telling Colbert he&#39;s learned to &quot;never say never.&quot;
    Photos: The week in politics
    Vice President Joe Biden, right, sits with host Stephen Colbert during a "Family Meeting" sketch on "The Late Show" in New York on Tuesday, December 6. Biden continued to tease a possible presidential bid in 2020, telling Colbert he's learned to "never say never."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks with members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, December 7. Emanuel delivered a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/mayors-trump-daca-letter/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;letter to Trump, co-signed by 14 other mayors&lt;/a&gt;, urging the President-elect to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until a modernized immigration system can be decided by Congress.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks with members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, December 7. Emanuel delivered a letter to Trump, co-signed by 14 other mayors, urging the President-elect to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until a modernized immigration system can be decided by Congress.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    President-elect Donald Trump waves from the Army side during an Army-Navy NCAA college football game on Saturday, December 10, in Baltimore, Maryland.
    Photos: The week in politics
    President-elect Donald Trump waves from the Army side during an Army-Navy NCAA college football game on Saturday, December 10, in Baltimore, Maryland.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, left, meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, December 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/09/politics/ash-carter-afghanistan-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carter&#39;s trip&lt;/a&gt; comes amid major questions regarding the future of America&#39;s 15-year-long mission in Afghanistan.
    Photos: The week in politics
    US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, left, meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, December 9. Carter's trip comes amid major questions regarding the future of America's 15-year-long mission in Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Ben Carson waits for his meeting with US Sen. Mike Crapo -- the incoming Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee chairman -- in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Wednesday, December 7. President-elect Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/politics/ben-carson-hud-secretary-nomination/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced Carson as his nominee&lt;/a&gt; for the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Ben Carson waits for his meeting with US Sen. Mike Crapo -- the incoming Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee chairman -- in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Wednesday, December 7. President-elect Donald Trump announced Carson as his nominee for the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Sen. John McCain, third from right, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence join Pearl Harbor veteran Bill Flatters during a commemoration ceremony in Washington for the 75th anniversary of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/06/us/gallery/pearl-harbor-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pearl Harbor attack&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, December 7.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Sen. John McCain, third from right, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence join Pearl Harbor veteran Bill Flatters during a commemoration ceremony in Washington for the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on Wednesday, December 7.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, second from right, stands by his official portrait during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, December 8. Reid marked the end of his 34-year career in Congress with the unveiling of his official portrait, painted by former Senate staffer Gavin Glakas.
    Photos: The week in politics
    Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, second from right, stands by his official portrait during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, December 8. Reid marked the end of his 34-year career in Congress with the unveiling of his official portrait, painted by former Senate staffer Gavin Glakas.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, awards US Secretary of State John Kerry the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, December 5.
    Photos: The week in politics
    German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, awards US Secretary of State John Kerry the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, December 5.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and US Vice President Joe Biden arrive at a state dinner in Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday, December 8. &quot;The world is going to spend a lot of time looking to you, Mr. Prime Minister,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://bigstory.ap.org/article/2ebf67cbc4524a78978c07bec21c6e9d/bidens-tribute-tour-moves-north-canada&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Biden told a crowd of Canadian dignitaries&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Viva la Canada because we need you very, very badly.&quot;
    Photos: The week in politics
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and US Vice President Joe Biden arrive at a state dinner in Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday, December 8. "The world is going to spend a lot of time looking to you, Mr. Prime Minister," Biden told a crowd of Canadian dignitaries. "Viva la Canada because we need you very, very badly."
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    23 week in politics 121002 week in politics 121003 week in politics 121004 week in politics 1210 RESTRICTED05 week in politics 121006 week in politics 1210 RESTRICTED07 week in politics 121008 week in politics 121009 week in politics 1210 RESTRICTED23 week in politics 121011 week in politics 121012 week in politics 121013 week in politics 121014 week in politics 121015 week in politics 1210 RESTRICTED16 week in politics 121024 week in politics 121017 week in politics 1210 RESTRICTED18 week in politics 1210 RESTRICTED19 week in politics 121020 week in politics 121021 week in politics 121022 week in politics 1210
    By keeping the investigations with those top secret committees, the party leaders will have greater control over the directions of the probes and the public release of findings. And Democrats are worried that the secretive Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, will ultimately bury the findings in a classified setting.
    A select committee, empowered with the authority to issue subpoenas, would likely bring significantly more public attention and focus to the Russian hacking issue, which many Democrats blame as a key reason their candidate Hillary Clinton lost the White House to Trump. Each move by the committee -- news conferences, interviews, hearings, findings and recommendations -- would be closely watched and could provide Democratic members a highly visible platform to claim the Russians helped elect Trump.
    Select committees have a long history in the Senate, where dozens have been formed over the years -- from Iran-Contra and Watergate in the last century to an investigation into Ku Klux Klan activities in the century before that.
    Asked last week if he would back a special committee, McConnell said instead: "We're going to follow a regular order, it's an important subject, and we intend to do it on a bipartisan basis."
    While McConnell is rejecting calls to create the committee, the two GOP senators -- McCain and Graham -- are looking to drum up enough support within the Senate Republican Conference to overrule the powerful leader in the opening days of the new Congress. Behind the scenes, Graham and McCain plan to begin courting their colleagues in the coming days to back the idea of a committee, sources said.
    And some seem open to the idea. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, believes "there should be a full committee dedicated to investigating cyber threats and crimes," according to a spokeswoman for the senator. And Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is non-committal, an aide said.
    Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., plans to renew his months-long push to create a stand-alone committee to investigate cyberattacks by introducing legislation on the issue next month, his spokesman said.
    Several other Republicans who have been tough on Russia didn't respond to inquiries Monday if they would back such a panel -- a sign that opposing the creation of the committee could be a politically difficult vote.
    To enact a panel, the Senate would have to pass a resolution that could be blocked by a filibuster in the chamber. That means if the 48 Democrats stay united, they would need at least 12 Republicans to back the proposal.
    McConnell would need to be persuaded to allow the vote from coming forward, but Schumer, McCain, Graham and Reed would have leverage to force a vote by blocking other measures on the floor until their demands are met.
    The first vehicle next year will be the organizing resolution that the Senate must adopt to establish all of its new committees for the new Congress. In that resolution, provisions could be included to establish the new select committee investigating Russian hacking.
    If such provisions are not included, Schumer could presumably seek to block the resolution, potentially throwing a wrench into the opening of the new Senate, including confirmation proceedings for Trump Cabinet nominees.
    Sources said tactics for forcing McConnell to act have not been fully discussed yet. And the proponents said they hope a bipartisan deal could be reached to avert a partisan standoff on the floor.
    But in the letter to McConnell Sunday, the four senators signaled they wanted to address the issue immediately in the organizing resolution for the new Senate.
    "We look forward to working with you on this matter as the Senate works through the organizing resolution of the 115th Congress," they wrote.