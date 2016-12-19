Story highlights Melissa Golden photographed the last stop of Donald Trump's post-election victory tour

The event was in Mobile, Alabama, where she covered a significant Trump rally last year

(CNN) Before her trip to Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, photographer Melissa Golden wondered whether she would experience a sort of déjà vu once she arrived.

She covered a Donald Trump rally there in August of last year . And now she was returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the conclusion of the President-elect's "Thank You" tour.

Mobile marked a turning point for Trump's campaign. Prior to that Friday night in August, it wasn't clear how much support the real estate developer and reality TV personality would garner in his quest to become the 45th President of the United States. But one glance at the crowd of some 30,000 supporters solidified that there was something significant happening.

Photographer Melissa Golden

"I remember up to that point, the Trump campaign was a bit farcical and nobody was taking it seriously in the media or really anywhere," Golden said. "There was this kind of jovial, almost carnival-like atmosphere. People were there to see the show and it was before the rhetoric that we've come to know today had really ratcheted up."

It has been about 16 months since that jam-packed rally, and Trump's decision to return to Mobile was symbolic. As Golden put it: Mobile represents the warm-up and the cool-down for Trump.

