Clinton supporters: Racism, Russia among reasons she lost

Story highlights Hillary Clinton supporters cite racism, Russian hacking and media coverage as reasons their candidate lost

They tell CNN that going forward, step one is to better understand the people who voted for Donald Trump

(CNN) Four weeks away from Donald Trump's inauguration, Hillary Clinton supporters continue to debate why their candidate lost the presidential election.

"I think it was racism that allowed Donald Trump to win," Carol Evans said. "I'm not saying that everybody that voted for Donald Trump is a racist ... but I do believe that they allowed racism to move into the White House. Let's say that racism reacted against an Obama presidency, and that racism won."

Evans was part of a panel of Clinton supporters who sat down with CNN's Alisyn Camerota in an interview that aired Monday on "New Day." They offered a list of reasons for Trump's victory and acknowledged that to move forward, they need to make an effort to understand those people who cast their votes for the President-elect.

Everyone on the panel said they are politically active, whether it was through direct involvement in the Clinton campaign or vocally supporting other Democratic candidates. Evans is a co-founder of the group Executive Women for Hillary.

Read More