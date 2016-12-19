Charlotte repeals transgender bathroom ordinance

Story highlights The Charlotte city council voted Monday to rescind a controversial city ordinance that allowed transgender people to use the bathroom that coincides with their gender identity

The repeal was apparently done in exchange for a promise from the state legislature to repeal the statewide HB-2 "bathroom bill" that challenged the city's ordinance

(CNN) The Charlotte city council voted to rescind its controversial "Non-Discrimination Ordinance" that allowed transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponded to their gender identity, the council announced on Monday.

The city council apparently voted to repeal the ordinance as part of an exchange. In return, the state Legislature -- held by the GOP -- promised to hold a special session on Tuesday to repeal its similarly controversial House Bill 2, or "bathroom bill," that required individuals statewide to use the bathroom corresponding with the gender identity listed on their birth certificate. The statewide ordinance had been passed in response to the Charlotte city ordinance.

"There are many issues that require a positive and collaborative relationship between the City and State. The City pledges commitment to that partnership," the city said in a statement.

Both the outgoing governor of North Carolina and incoming governor-elect issued statements on the decision, which promised to resolve a highly contentious political dispute that had animated their own fierce gubernatorial clash.

Gov. Pat McCrory -- who was narrowly defeated by Democrat Roy Cooper, and only officially conceded weeks after the election -- reacted to the city's vote by saying that he "has always publicly advocated a repeal of the overreaching Charlotte ordinance."

Read More