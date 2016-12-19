Bill Clinton: Trump 'doesn't know much'

Story highlights Bill Clinton dinged Donald Trump in an interview with a local paper near the Clintons' Chappaqua, NY, home, saying that the President-elect "doesn't know much"

Clinton also blamed FBI Director James Comey for his wife's election defeat

(CNN) Bill Clinton says President-elect Donald Trump "doesn't know much," but that "one thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him," according to a local paper near the Clintons' New York home.

In comments to the weekly Bedford and Pound Ridge Record-Review, Clinton veered between defiance and bitterness while discussing the 2016 election -- blaming FBI director James Comey for his wife's defeat, and urging voters to "stay vigilant, stay alert" and "see where this changing political reality takes us."

"James Comey cost her the election," Clinton said during a lengthy conversation, according to the paper. He argued that "we were seven points up" in polls and on track to win, before the FBI director made an 11th-hour announcement that the bureau's probe into Hillary Clinton's email use as Secretary of State was being reexamined in light of potential new evidence.

The FBI never changed its conclusion that Clinton shouldn't be punished related to her email use, but Bill Clinton said the high-profile focus on the story so close to the election inflicted significant damage on the campaign.

According to the Record-Review, Clinton suggested the confusion created by Comey's announcement lead voters to not knowing what information to trust, and that not enough was made of the fact that the FBI boss said days later there was no new evidence of illegal activity.

Read More