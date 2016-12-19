Breaking News

Trump team doomed to repeat Bush's mistakes

By Michael F. Oppenheimer

Updated 9:23 AM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump pressured to drop Flynn
Donald Trump pressured to drop Flynn

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump pressured to drop Flynn

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump pressured to drop Flynn 03:02

Story highlights

  • Michael Oppenheimer: Trump's national security picks echo qualities of George W. Bush picks that blundered US into Iraq
  • He says Trump's shrug at Russia's election hack portends dangerous foreign policy

Michael F. Oppenheimer is a clinical professor of Global Affairs at the NYU School of Professional Studies Center for Global Affairs and author of Pivotal Countries, Alternate Futures. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)The Bush Administration's invasion of Iraq spotlighted four ingredients sufficient to produce a historic strategic blunder: an ill-informed and inexperienced President; advisors with single-minded agendas; a broken policy process; and a major external shock. The Trump Administration is well on its way towards supplying three of these, and the fourth -- a shock -- is inevitable, although its precise character has yet to reveal itself.

Michael F. Oppenheimer
Michael F. Oppenheimer
Observers should stop looking for a Trump grand strategy, or speculating about the President-elect's policies towards particular countries or issues. Whatever attitudes he expresses about policy are skin deep, an incoherent, impulse-driven miscellany of ethno-nationalism, isolationism, and an infatuation with authoritarian rulers who he views as partners in deal making.
    Absent any workable strategic concept, the style will be transactional, similar to Obama's but without the current President's informed pragmatism and instinctive caution. Relations with our major adversaries will be governed by Trump's inflated estimates of his prowess as deal-maker, then by humiliation and a dangerous sense of betrayal when partners fail to deliver.
    In transition: President-elect Trump
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump, right, meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Silicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    Indeed, the potential leverage we have gained over Russian behavior via Ukraine-related economic sanctions is already dissipating as Trump's vocal opposition to sanctions and his eagerness to do a deal was reinforced this week by the arrival of Trump's advance team of surrogates in Moscow.
    While Trump has endorsed some realist ideas, by questioning the cost/benefit of our alliance system, and the advisability of nation-building, Bush as candidate endorsed similar views but with little conviction, then reversed course in reaction to 9/11. We can expect the same from Trump, whose impulsive temperament, on full display during the campaign and in his ongoing Twitter war with critics, and now with his own intelligence agencies, will shape actions more powerfully than his "ideas."
    Read More
    Although wise advisors and effective process can compensate for the President-elect's weaknesses, those selected or nominated thus far will mostly reinforce them.
    Michael Flynn, the choice for national security advisor, shares Trump's thin skin and inventiveness with facts, as well as a single-minded focus on Islamic extremism that will quickly produce policy errors as the administration confronts complex challenges and policy tradeoffs.
    Michael Flynn in 60 seconds
    Michael Flynn in 60 seconds

      JUST WATCHED

      Michael Flynn in 60 seconds

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Michael Flynn in 60 seconds 01:01
    Who is Trump&#39;s pick for CIA director?
    Who is Trump's pick for CIA director?

      JUST WATCHED

      Who is Trump's pick for CIA director?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Who is Trump's pick for CIA director? 01:28
    The job of national security advisor requires an even-handed commitment to conveying the highest quality policy analysis to the President, an honest assessment of policy options and trade-offs, wire-brushing of intelligence to provide the President with the best information available, and effective management of policy debates to encourage argument even on behalf of unpopular positions. Flynn's preoccupation with Islamic extremism, his intolerance of dissent, and his managerial ineptitude, demonstrated while running the Defense Intelligence Agency, make him uniquely unsuited to head the National Security Council.
    Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo for the CIA director post is a further blow to informed strategic decisions. Pompeo is a highly partisan member of the Tea Party with an inflated view of the threat of Islamic extremism, and no record of accomplishment in the field of intelligence, or in management.
    He takes over a job already deeply compromised by his new boss's public dismissal of the CIA's performance on Russian interference in the Presidential election, and by the President-elect's disinterest in receiving intelligence briefings.
    The CIA job requires an understanding of policy-relevant intelligence needs, combined with sufficient detachment to provide the best information and analysis possible, whatever the implications for the president's agenda. It requires a full acknowledgement of uncertainty surrounding key decisions. It also requires that the President be informed of developments off stage that pose new challenges outside the frame of current priorities.
    The combination of Flynn as information gatekeeper and advisor to the President, Pompeo as principle originator of intelligence, and Trump as disinterested intelligence consumer, is a guarantee of major intelligence and policy failure in a Trump Administration.
    Who is James Mattis?
    Who is James Mattis?

      JUST WATCHED

      Who is James Mattis?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Who is James Mattis? 01:00
    James Mattis as Secretary of Defense may mitigate the damage, but Flynn will leverage his proximity to the President for the last word, which, given Trump's lack of discipline and knowledge, will usually be decisive.
    The same can be said of Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, an accomplished CEO but a diplomatic and foreign policy novice with close business ties to a major U.S. adversary. The prospect of an entire foreign policy team with political and commercial driven sympathies to Russia, even as Russian hacking into the election escalates in importance, guarantees a rough confirmation for all nominees and a foreign policy already delegitimized.
    Jeffrey Sessions as Attorney General, and Stephen Bannon — former head of Breitbart News, the hard-right website — as chief White House political strategist, further erode confidence in the administration's future foreign policy.
    Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds
    Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds

      JUST WATCHED

      Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds 01:08
    The AG nominee's hard line on treatment of undocumented immigrants and border enforcement will inevitably embroil the country in disputes with Mexico, and with European allies expecting to share the burden of refugees from conflict zones.
    Bannon's proximity to the President will make him a major influence on foreign policy, despite his absence from the formal policy process, and his right wing extremism coupled with a volatile temperament will make him a disruptive influence in an administration desperately in need of orderly process.
    Relations with European governments will be at great risk, as their increasingly powerful neo-fascist political opponents derive added confidence from the knowledge that a champion of global right-wing populism sits just down the hall from the Oval Office, while the President does deals with Putin, their principle external adversary.
    It is impossible to imagine this particular group forming an effective policy process.
    Trump picks Sen. Sessions to run Justice Department
    Trump picks Sen. Sessions to run Justice Department

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump picks Sen. Sessions to run Justice Department

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump picks Sen. Sessions to run Justice Department 02:47
    The chaos of the President-elect's transition and the marginal quality of most of his appointments reveal Trump himself as the problem. His impulsivity, lack of knowledge, many prejudices and conflicts of interest augur badly for the future of America's global leadership and ultimately, for our safety.
    The consequences of these pathologies may not fully reveal themselves immediately, but will burst into full view when something goes wrong, and something will surely go wrong. Some of these future crises will be self-inflected, as the global uncertainty generated by the shaky hand in the White House will force both allies and adversaries into worst-case assumptions or risky behavior, and CIA early warnings go unheeded.
    But beyond the self-inflicted, no President can expect to avoid unpleasant surprises: for example, Soviet missiles in Cuba; Berlin blockades; Soviet invasion of Afghanistan; 9/11; the 2008 financial meltdown; the Arab Spring and the sudden rise of ISIS.
    Administrations are often defined by their reaction to unanticipated challenges, and a combination of presidential calmness, the wisdom of advisors, good policy process and at least a working sense of strategy are essential requirements of effective crisis management.
    These qualities are in short supply in the emerging Trump Administration. When called upon to deal with the inevitable shocks that await, their failure could be truly catastrophic.
    Bannon: The alt-right man for the job?
    Bannon: The alt-right man for the job?

      JUST WATCHED

      Bannon: The alt-right man for the job?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bannon: The alt-right man for the job? 04:30
    It's clear that that mitigating the damage to U.S. interests will not come from within the administration. It may learn from its inevitable mistakes (as JFK did from the Bay of Pigs fiasco), but this does not have the look of an administration intent on learning. The beginning of wisdom for the rest of us -- in Congress, journalism, academia, civil society -- is to acknowledge the new and manifold risks we now face from a chaotic, unpredictable and highly personalized Presidency, operating in a dangerous, complex and fast-moving world.
    Why it could be good for Trump to skip some intelligence briefings
    Why it could be good for Trump to skip some intelligence briefings
    We'll need to be systematic about identifying and anticipating the sources of heightened risk: major strategic surprises resulting from an excessive focus on Islamic terrorism and an already broken intelligence-policy process; unanticipated, unintended blowback from errant policies (for example, China's reaction to abandonment of the One China policy); American allies reacting to new uncertainty surrounding our commitment to their security, by renationalizing their defense (Japan? Germany?) and setting off regional arms races; adversaries taking excessive risk, encouraged by uncertainty about our red lines; Trump himself reacting out of pique to the discovery he's been had by an erstwhile partner; and of course defending the country from violent extremism -- from whatever source -- without making the problem worse.
    We need to be honest about the greatly heightened risk to the country already created by the President-elect in dismissing (indeed, during the campaign, inviting) Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Russians would, at this point, be entirely justified in concluding that an attack on our core Democratic institutions is risk-free, so long as the political result favors the President. The Russians will need to be disabused of that idea.
    The challenge to the intelligence community cannot be exaggerated. Maintaining its professionalism, its detachment from the administration's policy preferences, its candor in delivering bad news, while building and maintaining its credibility with the President, may turn out to be impossible.
    If that's the case, Trump, to quote President Obama, will be "flying blind." And we'll all be along for the ride.