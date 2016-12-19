Aleppo girl Bana offered new home in Turkey

Story highlights Girl's mother had tweeted to Turkish President Erdogan for help with evacuation

The young gap-toothed girl has kept a harrowing log of the Syria conflict

(CNN) Turkey has announced its intention to take in 7-year-old Bana Alabed, who captured the world's attention by sending tweets from Syria's war-ravaged city of Aleppo, according to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Describing Bana as the girl "who announced the Aleppo massacre to the world on social media", Cavusoglu told state-run Anadolu that she and her family would be brought to Turkey.

On Sunday, Bana's mother sent a Tweet urging Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Cavusoglu to help evacuate them. Turkey helped broker the ceasefire deal that made the evacuations possible.

Thanks to God.@AlabedBana is safe with her family after she was evacuated from her city.She survived siege,bombing & apathy #StandWithAleppo pic.twitter.com/Jgzy33R9je — Zaher Sahloul (@sahloul) December 19, 2016

Ahmad Tarakji, president of the the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), tweeted on Monday that Bana had been safely evacuated to the Aleppo countryside.

Zaher Sahloul, a SAMS relief coordinator, tweeted that Bana was "safe with her family," adding that she survived "siege, bombing & apathy."