Aleppo girl Bana evacuated from war-ravaged city

(CNN) A 7-year-old girl who captured the world's attention by sending tweets from Syria's war-ravaged city of Aleppo has been evacuated with her family, a medical charity said Monday.

Ahmad Tarakji, president of the the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), tweeted that Bana Alabed had arrived safely in the countryside of Aleppo province.

Zaher Sahloul, a SAMS relief coordinator, tweeted that Bana was "safe with her family," adding that she survived "siege, bombing & apathy."

It was not immediately clear if her entire family was with her. Bana has two brothers Mohammed, 5, and Noor, 3, along with her mother and father.

The young pig-tailed, gap-toothed girl has kept a harrowing log of the conflict on Twitter with the help of her mother, Fatemah Alabed.

