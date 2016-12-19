Breaking News

How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 5:00 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one&#39;s daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott&#39;s apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott's apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch&#39;s Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch's Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
Story highlights

  • Dietary guidelines that limit sugar are based on low-quality evidence, a new paper suggests
  • Some experts condemn the paper, as it was funded by a group with ties to soda companies
  • "We are in a public health war against diabetes," one expert says

(CNN)How many spoonfuls of sugar can you have in a day? The World Health Organization advises no more than about 6 teaspoons of added sugar -- less than a can of soda. The same recommendation was made for children in a study published in the journal Circulation in August.

The US government put a limit on sugar for the first time in its 2015 dietary guidelines, recommending that added sugar should make up no more than 10% of your daily calories. For a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, that would be 12 teaspoons.
    Now, a review paper published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday suggests that such guidelines might be wrong, saying they are based on low-quality evidence.
    Current guidelines on dietary sugar fail to adhere to standards made by the American nongovernmental organization Institute of Medicine in 2011, said Bradley Johnston, a scientist at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and an assistant professor in the department of clinical epidemiology and biostatistics at McMaster University in Canada. He was the senior corresponding author of the new paper.
    "Although our findings question the specific sugar recommendations from guidelines produced by leading authorities, the findings should not be used to justify high or increased consumption of sugary foods and beverages," Johnston said.
    Rather, "results from our review should be used to promote improvement in the development of trustworthy guidelines on sugar intake," he said. For instance, that there has been similar confusion over recommendations for how much water you should drink each day. "Some suggest eight glasses. However, we don't really know. Perhaps it is 12 or six or four."
    Sweet comparisons: How much sugar is in that drink?
    In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
    In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
    A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
    Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
    A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
    Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
    This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
    Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
    A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
    Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
    A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
    Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
    There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
    Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
    Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
    Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
    This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
    Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
    An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
    Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
    A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
    Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
    A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
    Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
    The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
    Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
    You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
    Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
    This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
    Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
    Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
    Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
    A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
    Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
    A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
    Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
    Yet some experts argue that the new paper's findings themselves should be questioned, especially because the review was funded by the North American branch of the International Life Sciences Institute, a nonprofit organization with ties to Coca-Cola, Hershey's and other food companies.
    "In essence, this study suggests that placing limits on 'junk food' is based on 'junk science,' a conclusion favorable to the junk food industry," said Dr. Dean Schillinger, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who wrote an editorial that accompanied the new paper and outlined his concerns.
    "Studies are more likely to conclude there is no relationship between sugar consumption and health outcomes when scientists receive financial support from food and beverage companies," he said.

    'Guideline recommendations have to do a better job'

    For the paper, Johnston and his colleagues reviewed nine separate guidelines on sugar made by health authorities from around the world between 1995 and 2016.
    The researchers used two separate methods frequently employed in studies to rate the guidelines for trustworthiness and to assess their quality of evidence.
    Using one of the methods, the researchers found that, for otherwise healthy members of the public, the overall quality of evidence to support recommendations made in the guidelines was low to very low.
    "In other words, there is a lot of uncertainty around the recommended thresholds, especially for outcomes that are important to the public, (such as) obesity (and) type 2 diabetes," Johnston said.
    New dietary guidelines limit sugar, rethink cholesterol
    According to the other method, the quality of the development of the guidelines was moderate, the researchers found. "That is, guideline recommendations have to do a better job of assessing the quality of evidence underpinning their recommendations and be more transparent on what the quality of the evidence actually is," Johnston said.
    In the United States, dietary guidelines made by the federal government are released every five years, so consumers may have to wait until 2020 for new guidance.

    A war against diabetes

    Although all of the reviewed guidelines in the paper recommended a decrease in sugar consumption, "the rationale and evidence used to make each recommendation were inconsistent," the researchers wrote.
    But since the researchers reviewed guidelines published over a 20-year period, Schillinger said, they were likely to find inconsistencies. "It is widely known that science evolves over time," Schillinger said.
    Sugar not only makes you fat, it may make you sick
    "In addition, their claims regarding the low quality of guidelines are based on the application of inappropriate metrics," he said. One of the methods the researchers used in the paper "is the wrong tool for the job and virtually guaranteed that they would falsely conclude that guidelines are of low quality," Schillinger said.
    Schillinger also pointed to the new paper's funding as a major limitation, which has been seen before in the history of sugar research.
    How the sugar industry sweetened research in its favor
    The Sugar Association, previously called the Sugar Research Foundation, funded studies on sugar health risks in the 1960s and '70s, according to a historical analysis published online in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in September.
    Those previous studies promoted the consumption of fat as a primary risk factor for heart disease and avoided placing blame on sugar, according to the analysis.
    A separate paper published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in October shed light on how Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have sponsored national health and medical organizations.
    Paper reveals soda&#39;s controversial relationship with health groups
    "Added sugars not only provide unnecessary and 'empty' non-nutritious calories but also appear to affect unique and specific unhealthy metabolic pathways that contribute to obesity and diabetes and heart disease, irrespective of calories," Schillinger said.
    "We are in a public health war against diabetes, and we need to create smart strategies to win this war and prevent needless suffering and death. This is serious business," he said.
    Drinking two sweetened drinks per day? You could be doubling your risk of diabetes
    "To illustrate the seriousness of the war on diabetes, in the first 10 years of the Iraq (and) Afghanistan war, about 1,500 US soldiers lost a limb in battle," Schillinger said, citing a 2015 report (PDF) released by the Congressional Research Service.
    In comparison, over the same time period, about 730,000 adults with diabetes lost limbs, Schillinger said. About 73,000 lower-limb amputations were performed in adults with diagnosed diabetes in 2010 alone, according to a 2014 National Diabetes Statistics Report (PDF).
    "It is time we fought a home-front war against diabetes," he said.
    Hidden sugars in kids&#39; food
    Parents should watch out for added sugar in flavored yogurt branded for kids. Click through our gallery for more information on kid-friendly food that might contain extra sugar.
    Parents should watch out for added sugar in flavored yogurt branded for kids. Click through our gallery for more information on kid-friendly food that might contain extra sugar.
    A 2014 report says children&#39;s cereals have 40% more sugars than adult cereals, and twice the sugar of oatmeal.
    A 2014 report says children's cereals have 40% more sugars than adult cereals, and twice the sugar of oatmeal.
    Granola bars may be quick go-to snacks, but can contain as much as 12 grams of sugar.
    Granola bars may be quick go-to snacks, but can contain as much as 12 grams of sugar.
    The word &quot;fruit&quot; may make these snacks seem healthy, but some variations contain as much as 19 grams of sugar per serving.
    The word "fruit" may make these snacks seem healthy, but some variations contain as much as 19 grams of sugar per serving.
    Gluten-free and organic doesn&#39;t give parents a &quot;free pass&quot; for nutrition, says one expert. Many such snacks are high in sugar.
    Gluten-free and organic doesn't give parents a "free pass" for nutrition, says one expert. Many such snacks are high in sugar.
    Schillinger added that he stands by current governmental guidelines recommending that added sugar should not exceed between 5% and 10% of your daily calories.
    "This translates into about 80 to 160 calories derived from added sugars for a youth," Schillinger said. He said that one can of soda contains about 150 calories worth of sugar.
    The average percent of total daily calories from added sugars consumed among men and women between 2005 and 2010 was 13%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    "Were the public to believe and follow such guidelines, this would mean that profits for junk food companies would fall by half," Schillinger said. "So there is both a lot of money and a lot of lives on the line."