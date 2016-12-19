Story highlights England, Scotland fined by FIFA

(CNN) The English and Scottish Football Associations have been fined by FIFA after players wore poppies on their armbands during a World Cup qualifier in November.

FIFA forbids players and fans of its 211 member nations from displaying political or religious symbols during international games. This includes the poppy emblems used to remember those in the armed forces who died in the line of duty.

England was fined $44,000 and Scotland $19,500 for participating in the same display in London on November 11 -- which in the UK is known as Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.

"England has been fined for several incidents in the framework of the England vs. Scotland match, including the display by the host association, the English team and spectators of a political symbol and several cases of spectator misconduct," FIFA said in a statement

"Scotland, as the visiting association, has been fined for the display of the same political symbol and cases of misconduct committed by its own group of spectators."