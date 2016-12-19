FIFA: England fined $44,000 for poppy display

Story highlights English FA fined $43,000 by FIFA

Fine for display of poppies in World Cup qualifier

17 other nations are fined by FIFA

(CNN) The English Football Association has been fined by FIFA after players wore poppies on their armbands during a World Cup qualifier against Scotland in November.

FIFA forbids players and fans from displaying political symbols during games, which includes the poppies that are designed to remember those in the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

England was fined CHF 45,000 ($43,000), with Scotland handed a $19,500 fine, for participating in the same display on November 11 -- Remembrance Day, which marks the anniversary of the end of World War I.

"England has been fined CHF 45,000 for several incidents in the framework of the England vs. Scotland match, including the display by the host association, the English team and spectators of a political symbol and several cases of spectator misconduct," read a FIFA statement

"Scotland, as the visiting association, has been fined CHF 20,000 for the display of the same political symbol and cases of misconduct committed by its own group of spectators."

