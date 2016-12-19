Russia's ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara

Story highlights Russia's foreign ministry calls it a terror attack

(CNN) Russia's ambassador to Turkey was assassinated at an art exhibition in Ankara on Monday. The gunman shouted, "Do not forget Aleppo!" as he opened fire.

The shooting of Ambassador Andrey Karlov was captured on video. Russia's foreign ministry described it as a "terror attack."

"We are currently in contact with Turkish authorities, who are assuring us that a thorough, comprehensive investigation will be conducted," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks broadcast on Russian television. "Murderers will be punished. Terrorism won't sustain. We'll fight it."

Here's what we know right now:

• Karlov was giving a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit when an assailant opened fire.