Russia's ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara shooting

Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Turkey, was killed in a shooting in Ankara on Monday, a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry announced on Russian television.

[Previous story, posted at 12:25 p.m. ET Monday]

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday at an art exhibition in Ankara, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported.

Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Turkey, right, was giving a speech in Ankara, Turkey, when he was shot.

Images of the scene showed a body on the ground as a man with a pistol stood nearby.

A body lies on the ground as a man with a pistol gestures at the scene of a shooting in Ankara, Turkey, on December 19.

In a caption, The Associated Press news agency described the man with the gun as the attacker. CNN has not independently confirmed the identities of the people in the photograph.

Authorities haven't said who they believe was responsible for the attack. Anadolu reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police.

Police cars quickly swarmed the scene after the shooting.

Emergency vehicles respond to the shooting of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

The attack occurred at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi modern arts center in Ankara.

began his diplomatic career in 1976 and has been the envoy to Turkey since 2013, according to The ambassadorbegan his diplomatic career in 1976 and has been the envoy to Turkey since 2013, according to a profile on the website for the Russian Embassy in Ankara

A series of attacks

The shooting of the ambassador is the latest in a long string of attacks in Turkey this year, although it's the first in recent memory to be directed at a foreign dignitary.

The attack came exactly a week after a pair of bombings in Istanbul killed 44 people , including 37 police officers, and injured 155 others. The explosions, which occurred after a heavily attended soccer game at Besiktas Vodafone Arena, were claimed by a Kurdish militant group called the Kurdish Freedom Hawks.

Turkish-Russian relations were improving

Russia had slapped a raft of sanctions on Turkey in the wake of the deadly jet incident, hurting Turkish exports and damaging its tourism industry.