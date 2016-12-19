Story highlights
- The gunman shouted about Aleppo as he opened fire
- Russia's foreign ministry described the shooting as a "terror attack"
(CNN)Russia's ambassador to Turkey was assassinated on Monday during an art exhibition in the country's capital city.
The gunman shouted "do not forget Aleppo" before he shot Andrey Karlov, who was giving a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara.
The shooting happened in front of a crowd and was captured on video and by several photographers.
Minutes before
Karlov was speaking at the opening of an exhibition entitled, "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka," which was organized by Russian embassy and Ankara municipality.
The gallery is located in an upper middle-class area of Ankara, where there are luxury hotels, embassies and is near the Turkish parliament.
The shooting
The gunman, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was a police officer, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. AP photographer Burhan Ozbilici caught the moment of the shooting on camera.
He has been neutralized, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported, but it's unclear if he was killed or captured by police.