Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market

Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Authorities examine a truck that crashed the evening before into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, December 20. At least 12 were killed and 50 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack. German officials told CNN that the man suspected of deliberately ramming the truck into the market is a refugee from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
Emergency responders tow the truck's cab away from the crash site at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, says the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin.
A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the truck's apparently deliberate crash into the market.
Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck's trailer.
Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
Emergency responders treat a person who was injured when the truck plowed into the market on Monday, December 19. Victims of the incident have yet to be formally identified.
German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
Police officers stand next to the truck.
Ambulances are seen at Breitscheidplatz where the incident happened in western Berlin.
Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
Police take someone into custody near the market.
Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
An armed police officer stands near the scene.