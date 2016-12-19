Berlin Christmas market: 9 dead, at least 50 injured in truck crash

Story highlights A suspect believed to be the driver is in custody

The crash is being investigated as an act of terrorism, official says

Berlin police: Multiple dead, at least 50 injured

Berlin (CNN) A truck barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing nine and injuring at least 50. Officials are investigating the crash as an act of terrorism, according to a German intelligence official familiar with the matter.

Authorities have apprehended the suspected driver, according to a police spokesman.

The crash occurred in Breitscheidplatz in the western part of central Berlin. Another person who was in the truck died on scene, Berlin police tweeted.

"A truck just ran over a sidewalk at #Breitscheidplatz Our colleague report multiple injuries. more to follow," Berlin police tweeted.

The crash sent shoppers running and screaming.

