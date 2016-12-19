Berlin Christmas market: 9 dead, at least 50 injured in truck crash

Berlin (CNN) A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing nine and injuring at least 50. Officials are investigating the crash as an act of terrorism, according to a German intelligence official familiar with the matter.

Authorities have apprehended the suspected driver, according to a police spokesman.

The crash occurred in Breitscheidplatz in the western part of central Berlin. Another person who was in the truck died on scene, Berlin police tweeted.

"A truck just ran over a sidewalk at #Breitscheidplatz Our colleague report multiple injuries. more to follow," Berlin police tweeted.

Witness Emma Rushton tweeted: "People crushed. I am safe. I am safe."

Rushton told CNN that the truck didn't slow down. She said the truck was traveling about 40 mph through a crowded pedestrian area.

"There's no way it was an accident," Rushton told CNN.

"We saw at least 10 people" injured and lying on the ground, she said.

Police could not confirm whether the incident was related to terror and had no information on the driver.

Video showed the vehicle was a tractor-trailer.

Jan Hollitzer, deputy editor-in-chief of Berliner Morgenpost, a Berlin newspaper, said he saw people underneath the truck when it came to a stop.

German officials have been concerned about security around Christmas markets, which are the main place for Christmas shopping.

In November, the US State Department alerted US citizens to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, especially during the holiday season. The alert, which encouraged citizens to be cautious at the holiday festivals, expires on February 20.

Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief at Bild, a German tabloid newspaper, said the market would be busy every night of the week leading up to Christmas.

The market is difficult to access by accident.

"It looks like something that was adapted by Nice," Reichelt said, referring to the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, France, that left at least 80 people dead and more than 400 injured.

One witness said the truck had a Polish license plate, according to Reichelt.

Germany's deadly year

The incident in Berlin is the latest in a string of attacks in Germany over the past 12 months.

July 2016

On July 24, a Syrian suicide bomber injured 15 people in an attack on a music festival in Ansbach. He left behind a video pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Days earlier, nine people were killed in Munich by an 18-year-old gunman with dual German and Iranian nationality. The gunman committed suicide. His motives were unclear.

Four days prior to that, an immigrant teen, apparently inspired by ISIS, stabbed five passengers on a train in Bavaria. Police shot the teenager, an Afghan refugee who was armed with a knife and an ax.

June 2016

Three Syrian men were arrested in June on suspicion of planning a terror attack on Dusseldorf on behalf of ISIS.

May 2016

A German man killed one person and injured three others in a May knife attack at a train station in Bavaria.

Witnesses told police the attacker had shouted out "Allahu akbar" and "Infidels must die" as he carried out the attacks. But intelligence services said they knew of no link between him and Islamist networks.

December 31, 2015

On New Year's Eve 2015, two train stations in Munich were evacuated and train service stopped among concerns of a possible terror plot.

The planned suicide attacks were reported to be connected to ISIS, officials said.