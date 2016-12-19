Berlin police: 9 dead, at least 50 injured in truck crash

Story highlights
(CNN)A truck ran into a Christmas market Monday evening in a major public square in Berlin, killing nine people and injuring at least 50 others, police said.
A police spokesman described it as a "severe incident."
"A truck just ran over a sidewalk at #Breitscheidplatz Our colleague report multiple injuries. more to follow," Berlin police tweeted.
One witness Emma Rushton tweeted: "People crushed. I am safe. I am safe."
The incident happened in Breitscheidplatz in western Berlin.
Rushton, who was in the market when the truck came through, told CNN that the truck didn't slow down.
"We saw at least 10 people" injured and lying on the ground, she said.
Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief at Bild, a German tabloid newspaper, said the market would be busy every night of the week leading up to Christmas.
The market is difficult to access by accident.
"It looks like something that was adapted by Nice," Reichelt said, referring to the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, France, that left at least 80 people dead and more than 400 injured.
Police could not confirm whether Monday's incident in Berlin was related to terror and had no information on the driver.
One witness said the truck had a Polish license plate, according to Reichelt.