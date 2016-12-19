Breaking News

Berlin Christmas market: 9 dead, at least 50 injured in truck crash

By Darran Simon, Ralph Ellis and Frederik Pleitgen, CNN

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

    Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market

Story highlights

  • White House condemns "'what appears to have been a terrorist attack"
  • Berlin police: Multiple dead, at least 50 injured
  • A suspect believed to be the driver is in custody

Berlin (CNN)A tractor trailer barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing nine and injuring at least 50. Officials are investigating the crash as an act of terrorism, according to a German intelligence official familiar with the matter.

Authorities have apprehended the suspected driver, according to a police spokesman. Another person who was in the truck died at the scene, police tweeted.
    The crash occurred at Breitscheidplatz in the western part of central Berlin. The truck had Polish license plates, police spokeswoman Kerstin Ziesmer said.
    The vehicle sent shoppers running and screaming.
    Witness Emma Rushton told CNN that the truck didn't slow down. She said the truck was traveling about 40 mph through the crowded pedestrian area.
    "There's no way it was an accident," Rushton said. "We saw at least 10 people" injured and lying on the ground.
    Another witness, Shandana Durrani, was 20 feet away from the truck when it rammed several market stalls
    "I think everybody thought there was a terrorist attack happening," she said. "People dropped what they were carrying and ran for cover. ... It seemed like the truck just jumped the curb and took a wrong turn and barreled through the crowd."
    Durrani, an American who moved to Berlin a few months ago, said slowing to respond to a text message "saved me from being hit."
    "I ran behind a stall to get away but there was really no place to go because it was happening so fast," she said.
    Jan Hollitzer, deputy editor-in-chief of local newspaper Berliner Morgenpost, said he saw people underneath the truck when it came to a stop.
    Rescue workers respond to the scene where a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, December 19. At least nine people were killed and at least 50 others were injured, police said.
    Rescue workers respond to the scene where a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, December 19. At least nine people were killed and at least 50 others were injured, police said.
    Police cars line the area where the deadly crash took place. The crash is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to a German intelligence official familiar with the matter. The suspected driver has been apprehended, police said.
    Police cars line the area where the deadly crash took place. The crash is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to a German intelligence official familiar with the matter. The suspected driver has been apprehended, police said.
    Police officers stand next to the truck.
    Police officers stand next to the truck.
    The incident happened in Breitscheidplatz in western Berlin.
    The incident happened in Breitscheidplatz in western Berlin.
    Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
    Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
    First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
    First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
    Emma Rushton, who was in the market when the truck came through, told CNN that the truck was traveling about 40 mph.
    Emma Rushton, who was in the market when the truck came through, told CNN that the truck was traveling about 40 mph.
    A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
    A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
    Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
    Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
    An armed police officer stands near the scene.
    An armed police officer stands near the scene.
    German officials have been concerned about security around Christmas markets, which are the main place for holiday shopping and refreshments, such as the mulled beverage Gluhwein.
    The US State Department alerted US citizens in November to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, especially during the holiday season. The alert, which encouraged citizens to be cautious at the holiday festivals, expires on February 20.
    Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief at German tabloid Bild, told CNN that the market would be busy every night of the week leading up to Christmas.
    A Christmas tree lies next to a truck that slammed into a Christmas market at Gedächniskirche church.
    "It looks like something that was adapted by Nice," Reichelt said, referring to the Bastille Day truck attack in France that killed 86 people and injured more than 400.
    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement that he was "deeply shaken by the awful news."
    "My deeply felt condolences is with the families, close ones and friends of the victims," he said.
    The White House said the United States "condemns in the strongest terms what appears to have been a terrorist attack."

    Germany's deadly year

    The incident in Berlin is the latest in a string of attacks in Germany over the past 12 months.
    July 2016
    On July 24, a Syrian suicide bomber injured 15 people in an attack on a music festival in Ansbach. He left behind a video pledging allegiance to ISIS.
    Days earlier, nine people were killed in Munich by an 18-year-old gunman with dual German and Iranian nationality. The gunman committed suicide. His motives were unclear.
    Four days prior to that, an immigrant teen, apparently inspired by ISIS, stabbed five passengers on a train in Bavaria. Police shot the teenager, an Afghan refugee who was armed with a knife and an ax.
    June 2016
    Three Syrian men were arrested in June on suspicion of planning a terror attack on Dusseldorf on behalf of ISIS.
    May 2016
    A German man killed one person and injured three others in a May knife attack at a train station in Bavaria. Witnesses told police the attacker had shouted out "Allahu akbar" and "Infidels must die" as he carried out the attacks. But intelligence services said they knew of no link between him and Islamist networks.
    December 31, 2015
    On New Year's Eve 2015, two train stations in Munich were evacuated and train service stopped among concerns of a possible terror plot. The planned suicide attacks were reported to be connected to ISIS, officials said.

    Frederik Pleitgen reported from Berlin. CNN's Laura Goehler, Donie O'Sullivan, Emanuella Grinberg and Stephanie Halasz contributed to this report.